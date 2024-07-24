King Maha Vajiralongkorn makes historic first visit to Krabi

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua made a historic visit to the southern province of Krabi, marking his first official trip since ascending the throne on December 1, 2016. The occasion was met with widespread jubilation as locals poured into the streets to catch a glimpse of their new king.

The visit, which took place on December 9, 2016, saw King Maha Vajiralongkorn preside over a ceremony to unveil a new provincial hall. This event was significant as it was the first province he visited since becoming king. People from Krabi and neighbouring provinces like Phuket, Phang Nga, and Surat Thani gathered in large numbers to witness the momentous occasion.

Signs bearing the message “Long Live the King” were prominently displayed across Krabi, a well-known tourist destination along the coast of the Andaman Sea. Buildings and homes were adorned with the national flag and the royal insignia, creating a festive atmosphere throughout the province.

Some residents camped overnight near the provincial hall on December 8, 2016, to secure a good spot for witnessing the royal event. Security was tight, with hundreds of police, soldiers, and provincial explosive ordnance disposal officers deployed to ensure the safety of the area.

Local Thai Muslims, dressed in traditional attire, were among the well-wishers lining the streets. Many held photos of the king as they awaited the royal motorcade. The sight of the king was met with cheers and waves from the enthusiastic crowd.

Krabi Governor Phinit Boonlert highlighted the efforts made by officials from the Department of Public Works, Town, and Country Planning in preparing for the event. A royal pavilion was constructed and decorated specifically for the king to preside over the ceremony.

“A musical band of 45 students from Ammat Phanit Nukul School played the Royal Anthem in honour of the king, and they were thrilled to be part of this historic event.”

Offerings to the king

The new five-storey provincial hall, located on Uttarakit Road in central Krabi, houses various local agency offices. Completed in 2014 at a cost of about 113 million baht, the building stands as a symbol of progress and development for the province.

In addition to the ceremony, a model of a rua hua thong, a traditional local fishing boat and one of Krabi’s symbols, was presented to the king. Other notable local products, including lobsters and fruits, were also gifted to him, reported Bangkok Post.

Ekkaraj Mukem, editor of Alami Magazine Thailand, a publication for Muslim readers, travelled from Bangkok with his wife to cover the royal visit.

“I am delighted to join local Muslims and other residents to witness this historic event.”

Rojana Nuea-orn, a 32 year old Krabi resident, shared her excitement as she arrived early in the morning to welcome the King.

“I am very happy that Krabi was chosen as the first place for a royal visit by the king.”