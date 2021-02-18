image
image
Connect with us

Thailand

PETA calls for Thai and US militaries to stop killing animals in Cobra Gold training

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

13 mins ago

 on 

PETA calls for Thai and US militaries to stop killing animals in Cobra Gold training | The Thaiger
PHOTO: PETA
    • follow us in feedly

Animal rights activists are urging PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to stop the practice of soldiers drinking snake blood and killing live animals during the Cobra Gold multinational training exercises which are held in Thailand and co-sponsored by the United States.

PETA, or the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, also filed a petition with the US government to stop the “frat-like party masquerading as training in Thailand known as Cobra Gold.” They say the training violates the US Department of Defense’s policy on using non-animal methods.

“During Cobra Gold, marines and training instructors in Thailand kill chickens with their bare hands, skin and eat live geckos, consume live scorpions and tarantulas, and decapitate king cobras – a species vulnerable to extinction – in order to drink their blood as part of purported training in food procurement.”

PETA referred to video footage of US Marines learning jungle survival skills at last year’s Cobra Gold training at Sattahip Navy Base in Chon Buri, including drinking snake blood and killing other animals to eat. Royal Thai Marine instructors show troops how drinking the cobra blood can help them stay alive if there is no drinkable water.

After decapitating a cobra and drinking the blood, the snakes are grilled up to eat. The Thai military trainers also teach troops how to remove venom from scorpions and tarantulas before eating them. They also teach out to find water in jungle vines and how to identify what plants are edible. In a past report, a Thai marine sergeant said “the key to survival is knowing what to eat.”

PETA says the exercises not only abuse animals, but also pose a threat to zoonotic disease transmission. PETA senior vice president Jason Baker says the training exercises are “cruel and impractical.”

“PETA is therefore urging Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to call for an end to the bloodlust killing of animals during Cobra Gold, which sullies the honour of Thailand, risks public health, and endangers species which are vulnerable to extinction.”

PETA Vice President Shalin Gala called on the Pentagon to end the killing of animals during the Cobra Gold training.

“A Girl Scout could figure out how to survive in a jungle without killing animals for practice, and so, too, should our military’s best and brightest.”

Cobra Gold the largest military exercise of it’s kind in the Asia-Pacific region. Other participating nations at the Thai-US co-sponsored training usually include Singapore, Japan, Indonesia, South Korea and Malaysia. Past exercises have drawn in more than 6,800 US troops.

The next Cobra Gold training exercise has been postponed until August due to Covid-19.

SOURCES: Nation Thailand | PETA | AFP

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thailand reports first physician to die of Covid-19

Avatar

Published

1 hour ago

on

Thursday, February 18, 2021

By

Thailand reports first physician to die of Covid-19 | The Thaiger

Thailand is reporting its first physician to die of the Covid-19 virus. The doctor, Panya Hanphanitphan, in the central Maha Sarakham province, passed away this morning as confirmed by his family and a healthcare foundation in which he served as a senior advisor.

Panya supposedly caught the disease from a patient who tested positive for the virus and sought treatment at his clinic in January. Local health authorities say 3 patients with coronavirus visited his clinic in January when the virus broke out in the province.

Thailand reports first physician to die of Covid-19 | News by The Thaiger

Upon learning of the infected patients’, Panya shut down his clinic, and underwent a Covid test, with the result coming back negative. The doctor then retested on February 1, with the results coming back as positive. He was admitted to the hospital, but his condition worsened and he succumbed to the virus early this morning.

Panya’s death is the 83rd to be reported in the country since the outbreak began in early 2020. Both Maha Sarakham, and the northern province of Tak, have recorded a rise in cases, with Maha Sarakham reporting 21 new patients in recent days. As of yesterday, Thailand has reported 150 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total to 25,111 since the pandemic began.

SOURCE: Khaosod English

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

Continue Reading

Thailand

Detained protest leader Arnon Nampa named as influential leader in “Time 100 Next”

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

2 hours ago

on

Thursday, February 18, 2021

By

Detained protest leader Arnon Nampa named as influential leader in &#8220;Time 100 Next&#8221; | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Prachatai

A prominent protest leader and human rights lawyer in Thailand, who is currently in court detention, was named in Time magazine’s “Time 100 Next” as an influential leader, calling him “the lawyer who broke the silence around Thai Monarchy.” The recognized activist Arnon Nampa is being held at Bangkok Remand Prison along with 3 other prominent protest leaders on lèse majesté charges which carry an up to 15 year prison sentence for insulting the Thai Monarchy.

Time Magazine says Arnon has Thailand’s establishment “quaking.” Arnon has been a leader in the recent youth-led pro-democracy movement in Thailand, demanding monarchy reform. The topic considered taboo in Thai society and a slip of the tongue on the subject can land you in jail. Arnon has been arrested multiple times on charges relating to the protests.

Arnon has energized young Thais with his demands to strip political power from the historically sacrosanct royal family and shred the military-drafted constitution. As a result, he has been arrested three times in recent months and charged with sedition. -Time

Another prominent protest leader, Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, aka, “Rung,” was named in BBC’s “100 Women of 2020,” a list of women who are driving change in challenging times. The 22 year old also faces lèse majesté charges related to the protests.

The demonstrations are the largest since the 2014 military coup. The activists have been pushing for an end to the military-run government and for the resignation of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, who is a former general. With the protest movement coinciding with the Covid-19 pandemic, many protesters have faced charges for violating the Emergency Decree. Some of the large demonstrations have also led to clashes with riot police who have used water cannons laced with tear gas to break up the crowds.

Many activists also face charges under the lèse majesté law. United Nations human rights experts have spoken out against Thailand’s “severe” use of the law, saying it’s been used to “curtail criticism of the monarchy.” Activists are now calling on the government to abolish the lèse majesté law, which is under Section 112 of Thailand’s Criminal Code.

Arnon says he was fearful about pushing for monarchy reform at first and wondered if it was too soon to raise questions about the Monarchy. But when he saw how many young people supported the movement, it gave him hope that Thailand can change, he says.

“We gave been living under the dictatorship for so long and the expansion of monarchy power had never been talked about. But when we can talk directly about it, it gives me hope that we can change our country.”

SOURCES: Time | Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

Continue Reading

Protests

Pro-democracy activists planning another rally after prosecution delayed

Maya Taylor

Published

2 hours ago

on

Thursday, February 18, 2021

By

Pro-democracy activists planning another rally after prosecution delayed | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thai PBS World

The leaders of the pro-democracy Ratsadon group are planning another rally, after the Office of the Attorney General pushed back an appointment with 18 activists to March 8. The 18 are being summoned to the OAG to hear charges of sedition and lèse majesté, following rallies at Sanam Luang in Bangkok on September 19 and 20.

They include prominent protest leaders, Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul (“Rung”), Panupong Jadnok (“Mike”), Jatupat Boonpattararaksa (“Pai”), Chukiat Saengwong (“Justin”), Attapon Buapat, and musician, Chaiamorn Kaewwiboonpa (“Ammy”).

Nation Thailand reports that supporters of the 18 gathered at the OAG yesterday, but were kept back by a cordon of police officers. Meanwhile, Panusaya and Panupong have declared their faith in the justice system and say their protests will continue. Panusaya says security will be improved at the next rally.

“We studied lessons from the violence during the protest in front of the Supreme Court on February 13, and we promise that security will be tightened at the next demonstration.”

Meanwhile, it’s understood the OAG also plans to charge 13 protesters on March 25 for their participation in a protest held at the German Embassy last October.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

Continue Reading
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21 | The Thaiger
Thailand4 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19 | The Thaiger
Thailand4 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7

Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6

Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5

Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals &#8216;on hold&#8217; | Jan 4 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4

Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021&#8217;s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30

Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29

Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending