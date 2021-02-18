PETA calls for Thai and US militaries to stop killing animals in Cobra Gold training | The Thaiger

Thailand
PETA calls for Thai and US militaries to stop killing animals in Cobra Gold training
Animal rights activists are urging PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to stop the practice of soldiers drinking snake blood and killing live animals during the Cobra Gold multinational training exercises which are held in Thailand and co-sponsored by the United States.
PETA, or the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, also filed a petition with the US government to stop the “frat-like party masquerading as training in Thailand known as Cobra Gold.” They say the training violates the US Department of Defense’s policy on using non-animal methods.
“During Cobra Gold, marines and training instructors in Thailand kill chickens with their bare hands, skin and eat live geckos, consume live scorpions and tarantulas, and decapitate king cobras – a species vulnerable to extinction – in order to drink their blood as part of purported training in food procurement.”
PETA referred to video footage of US Marines learning jungle survival skills at last year’s Cobra Gold training at Sattahip Navy Base in Chon Buri, including drinking snake blood and killing other animals to eat. Royal Thai Marine instructors show troops how drinking the cobra blood can help them stay alive if there is no drinkable water.
After decapitating a cobra and drinking the blood, the snakes are grilled up to eat. The Thai military trainers also teach troops how to remove venom from scorpions and tarantulas before eating them. They also teach out to find water in jungle vines and how to identify what plants are edible. In a past report, a Thai marine sergeant said “the key to survival is knowing what to eat.”
PETA says the exercises not only abuse animals, but also pose a threat to zoonotic disease transmission. PETA senior vice president Jason Baker says the training exercises are “cruel and impractical.”
“PETA is therefore urging Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to call for an end to the bloodlust killing of animals during Cobra Gold, which sullies the honour of Thailand, risks public health, and endangers species which are vulnerable to extinction.”
PETA Vice President Shalin Gala called on the Pentagon to end the killing of animals during the Cobra Gold training.
“A Girl Scout could figure out how to survive in a jungle without killing animals for practice, and so, too, should our military’s best and brightest.”
Cobra Gold the largest military exercise of it’s kind in the Asia-Pacific region. Other participating nations at the Thai-US co-sponsored training usually include Singapore, Japan, Indonesia, South Korea and Malaysia. Past exercises have drawn in more than 6,800 US troops.
The next Cobra Gold training exercise has been postponed until August due to Covid-19.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | PETA | AFP
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand reports first physician to die of Covid-19
Thailand is reporting its first physician to die of the Covid-19 virus. The doctor, Panya Hanphanitphan, in the central Maha Sarakham province, passed away this morning as confirmed by his family and a healthcare foundation in which he served as a senior advisor.
Panya supposedly caught the disease from a patient who tested positive for the virus and sought treatment at his clinic in January. Local health authorities say 3 patients with coronavirus visited his clinic in January when the virus broke out in the province.
Upon learning of the infected patients’, Panya shut down his clinic, and underwent a Covid test, with the result coming back negative. The doctor then retested on February 1, with the results coming back as positive. He was admitted to the hospital, but his condition worsened and he succumbed to the virus early this morning.
Panya’s death is the 83rd to be reported in the country since the outbreak began in early 2020. Both Maha Sarakham, and the northern province of Tak, have recorded a rise in cases, with Maha Sarakham reporting 21 new patients in recent days. As of yesterday, Thailand has reported 150 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total to 25,111 since the pandemic began.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
Thailand
Detained protest leader Arnon Nampa named as influential leader in “Time 100 Next”
A prominent protest leader and human rights lawyer in Thailand, who is currently in court detention, was named in Time magazine’s “Time 100 Next” as an influential leader, calling him “the lawyer who broke the silence around Thai Monarchy.” The recognized activist Arnon Nampa is being held at Bangkok Remand Prison along with 3 other prominent protest leaders on lèse majesté charges which carry an up to 15 year prison sentence for insulting the Thai Monarchy.
Time Magazine says Arnon has Thailand’s establishment “quaking.” Arnon has been a leader in the recent youth-led pro-democracy movement in Thailand, demanding monarchy reform. The topic considered taboo in Thai society and a slip of the tongue on the subject can land you in jail. Arnon has been arrested multiple times on charges relating to the protests.
Arnon has energized young Thais with his demands to strip political power from the historically sacrosanct royal family and shred the military-drafted constitution. As a result, he has been arrested three times in recent months and charged with sedition. -Time
Another prominent protest leader, Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, aka, “Rung,” was named in BBC’s “100 Women of 2020,” a list of women who are driving change in challenging times. The 22 year old also faces lèse majesté charges related to the protests.
The demonstrations are the largest since the 2014 military coup. The activists have been pushing for an end to the military-run government and for the resignation of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, who is a former general. With the protest movement coinciding with the Covid-19 pandemic, many protesters have faced charges for violating the Emergency Decree. Some of the large demonstrations have also led to clashes with riot police who have used water cannons laced with tear gas to break up the crowds.
Many activists also face charges under the lèse majesté law. United Nations human rights experts have spoken out against Thailand’s “severe” use of the law, saying it’s been used to “curtail criticism of the monarchy.” Activists are now calling on the government to abolish the lèse majesté law, which is under Section 112 of Thailand’s Criminal Code.
Arnon says he was fearful about pushing for monarchy reform at first and wondered if it was too soon to raise questions about the Monarchy. But when he saw how many young people supported the movement, it gave him hope that Thailand can change, he says.
“We gave been living under the dictatorship for so long and the expansion of monarchy power had never been talked about. But when we can talk directly about it, it gives me hope that we can change our country.”
SOURCES: Time | Nation Thailand
Protests
Pro-democracy activists planning another rally after prosecution delayed
The leaders of the pro-democracy Ratsadon group are planning another rally, after the Office of the Attorney General pushed back an appointment with 18 activists to March 8. The 18 are being summoned to the OAG to hear charges of sedition and lèse majesté, following rallies at Sanam Luang in Bangkok on September 19 and 20.
They include prominent protest leaders, Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul (“Rung”), Panupong Jadnok (“Mike”), Jatupat Boonpattararaksa (“Pai”), Chukiat Saengwong (“Justin”), Attapon Buapat, and musician, Chaiamorn Kaewwiboonpa (“Ammy”).
Nation Thailand reports that supporters of the 18 gathered at the OAG yesterday, but were kept back by a cordon of police officers. Meanwhile, Panusaya and Panupong have declared their faith in the justice system and say their protests will continue. Panusaya says security will be improved at the next rally.
“We studied lessons from the violence during the protest in front of the Supreme Court on February 13, and we promise that security will be tightened at the next demonstration.”
Meanwhile, it’s understood the OAG also plans to charge 13 protesters on March 25 for their participation in a protest held at the German Embassy last October.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
