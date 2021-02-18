Another Thai teacher accused of abusing young student | The Thaiger

Another teacher is under harsh criticism after a student’s mother accused the educator of slapping her 5 year old child so hard that his lips cracked open causing him to be unable to each lunch. The alleged incident happened when the 5 year old kindergartner swore at his friend, admittedly saying the words, “You ass!” for stealing his pencil box, in which the teacher allegedly responded by slapping the child.

The mom, 35 year old Waraporn Prathetsena, reported the incident to Bansattahip School, but says the school director responded with veiled threats.

“The director said they don’t want me to go to the police because it would damage the school. Then they mentioned that I have another daughter in Matthayom 2who goes here, like they were threatening me.”

After the school director allegedly did not allow Waraporn to meet with the teacher, she went to the Sattahip Police Station yesterday to file a police report. Policeman Tanat Sripraman said that he would see if the teacher, known as Kru Tuk, could be summoned for questioning. But Waraporn maintains that the teacher went too far.

“…. even slapping on the hand or legs is fine, but not the lips like this.”

Violence in Thailand’s government schools is not a new occurrence as incidents like this are reported in the news occasionally. In November of 2020, a kindergarten teacher in northern Bangkok was sentenced to 7 months in jail after CCTV footage showed her slapping and abusing students. The incident then led to an uncovering of multiple abuse allegations at other schools that were listed under the same management.

After the abuse allegations went viral, some of the schools were found to have employed uncertified teachers, prompting calls for them to be fired. Bansattahip School is a public school for kindergarteners through Matthayom 3. According to the school’s website, it lists Kanchana Tewasaranyadit as its director.

SOURCE: Khaosod English

