Pattaya’s traffic turmoil: No more rogue bus stops

Photo courtesy of Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Pattaya’s reputation as a bustling tourist paradise is under threat—not from a lack of attractions, but from a gridlock of its own making.

At a Pattaya City Council meeting yesterday, November 20, council member Surin Yimyai sounded the alarm about the city’s chaotic public transport practices, particularly buses flouting the rules by picking up and dropping off passengers wherever they please.

Advertisements

The issue has led to massive traffic congestion and has tarnished Pattaya’s image as a world-class destination, according to Surin. With buses stopping on a whim along major routes like South Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya Second Road, Third Road, and Na Kluea, the city’s roads are struggling to keep up with the influx of both tourists and vehicles.

In response to these concerns, the Pattaya administration assured that a working committee had already been appointed to tackle the problem. Their initial steps include setting up marked, designated bus stops across the city’s primary thoroughfares. Despite these efforts, the administration admits the problem remains a tough nut to crack.

“Due to the large number of public vehicles and a lack of discipline among drivers, congestion persists.”

Pattaya City, however, has pledged to work closely with transit officials and law enforcement to enforce stricter regulations. The goal? A smoother, more organised transport system that doesn’t ruin the holiday mood of visitors with relentless traffic.

Moving forward, Pattaya hopes these reforms will restore order to its streets, offering a smoother travel experience for tourists and locals alike. The city’s future as a top-tier tourist destination may very well depend on it, reported Pattaya Mail.

Advertisements

In related news, frustrated residents of South Pattaya have had enough of the endless construction chaos on the infamous shortcut road on Thep Prasit Soi 7. After years of delays and mounting complaints, city council members Nikom Saengkaew and Prasatporn Deeden finally stepped in on November 16 to address the issue.