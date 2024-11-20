Pothole pandemonium: Pattaya dark shortcut sparks chaos

Frustrated residents of South Pattaya have had enough of the endless construction chaos on the infamous shortcut road on Thep Prasit Soi 7. After years of delays and mounting complaints, city council members Nikom Saengkaew and Prasatporn Deeden finally stepped in on November 16 to address the issue.

The unfinished road, meant to link Thep Prasit Soi 7 to Soi 9 and Soi 17, has been a community headache for years. Locals, including a vocal resident known as Lung Nieng, expressed their outrage over the lack of progress and the absence of street lighting, which makes the route perilous, particularly at night.

“It’s a nightmare trying to navigate this road.”

Acknowledging the severity of the situation, the city council members confronted the contractor, demanding swift action. While the project’s final concrete work remains incomplete, the contractor promised an immediate fix: temporary concrete panels will be installed to smooth out the road and make it safer for vehicles.

“The temporary improvements will be done without delay.”

This long-awaited response is a glimmer of hope for weary residents who rely on the shortcut. However, many remain sceptical, given the project’s prolonged timeline. Until the lights are finally switched on and the last pothole is filled, the community will be keeping a close eye on progress.

For now, residents are cautiously optimistic that this long-standing inconvenience will finally be resolved, bringing some much-needed relief to South Pattaya’s roads, reported Pattaya Mail.

In related news, in a proactive move to address complaints over potentially dangerous road conditions, Pattaya City Council member Wutthithorn Saengurai inspected an ongoing road project on Sukhumvit Road near the South Pattaya intersection on November 14.

Accompanied by top officials from the Drainage System Maintenance Division, Sanitary Engineering Division, and the Pattaya City Administration’s Complaint Reception Department, Wutthithorn responded to residents’ concerns about unfinished and potentially hazardous roadwork.

In other news, residents near Jeh Madi Mansion, close to Soi Sukhumvit 28 and Bangkok Hospital Pattaya, raised the alarm over unwelcome slithery neighbours – venomous creatures lurking a little too close to home.

