Brawl at Chinese nightclub in Bangkok fuels police corruption allegation

A sexual and physical assault at a Chinese-owned nightclub in the Huai Khwang district of Bangkok led to allegations of corruption against the superintendent of Huai Khwang Police Station.

The President of the Crime Victim Assistance Association, Autchariya Ruengrattanapong, demanded that the newly appointed Royal Thai Police (RTP) Commissioner, Kittirat “Big Tai” Phanphet, investigate the alleged corruption involving the superintendent of Huai Khwang Police Station.

Autchariya explained that he grew suspicious of the superintendent after a Chinese man sought his help after he was attacked and extorted at a nightclub known as KL Club in the Huai Khwang area. The Chinese man told him that the bar was owned by a Chinese national and was popular among Chinese tourists in Bangkok.

Autchariya suspected that the Chinese national who owned the club was the same person who owned the Jin Ling karaoke bar, which was allegedly raided and closed in 2022 due to the discovery of drugs and drug parties.

Autchariya shared the Chinese man’s story with Channel 3, explaining that the man groped a woman’s breasts while walking past her in the club which led to a heated argument. The Chinese man apologised to the woman and paid her 10,000 baht in compensation.

However, the situation escalated when a group of six men followed the Chinese man outside the nightclub and attacked him. He was later taken to the hospital with injuries across his body.

Accused cop defends himself

According to the Chinese man, the woman sent a lawyer to the hospital to demand an additional 500,000 baht in compensation. The man refused to pay and asked the lawyer to pursue legal action instead of resorting to physical assault and extortion.

Autchariya believes that the six attackers worked for the KL Club and felt emboldened to assault and extort partygoers because the Chinese owner allegedly bribed the police. The nightclub also reportedly operated beyond the legal closing time.

Autchariya called on the RTP to set up a special committee to investigate the bribery and corruption allegations. He also urged officers from Huai Khwang Police Station to raid the KL Club and identify the six attackers.

Huai Khwang Police Station Superintendent, Prasopchok Iam-pinit, denied Autchariya’s accusations, insisting that he and his team had already handled the case.

The attackers were charged with physical assault and extortion, while the bar owner and manager were charged with illegally operating an entertainment venue and selling alcohol beyond legal hours. Prasopchok also ordered the closure of the bar for five years, in accordance with the law.

The superintendent added that the Chinese complainant had also been punished for groping the woman’s breasts in the bar.