Pattaya police crack down on unruly Middle Eastern tourists

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

In response to an avalanche of complaints from frustrated locals, Pattaya police have finally taken a stand against the unruly behaviour of Middle Eastern tourists in Soi Yensabai.

Following numerous disturbances caused by these tourists riding motorcycles, honking horns, and revving engines, police have established checkpoints at strategic spots along the street. Police officers are now stationed at the entrance, middle, and end of Soi Yensabai, diligently checking documents for vehicles and individuals. The primary focus is on Middle Eastern troublemakers, but Thai nationals driving in the area aren’t exempt from scrutiny either.

“We are cracking down on illegal activities. Our goal is to restore peace and order in this community.”

The crackdown isn’t just about penalties. Police remind rental business owners to inform tourists about necessary documentation and safe driving practices. This educational outreach aims to prevent further disturbances to tourists and residents.

Minor infractions are met with warnings, alongside a thorough explanation of proper road usage. The initiative is as much about educating offenders as it is about maintaining order.

Locals are hopeful that these measures will bring much-needed relief from the chaos that has plagued their neighbourhood, reported Pattaya Mail.

“It’s about time the police took action. We just want to live in peace.”

In related news, chaos erupted on the usually serene holiday island of Koh Samui when two foreign nationals turned the tranquil road leading to Choengmon Beach into a racetrack. Equipped with roaring big bikes and an audacious attitude, their disruptive antics soon drew the ire of locals.

Residents, living in the northeast corner of the island, initially complained to the Bophut Police Station. The names of the offending tourists were not disclosed.

In other news, Pattaya locals were left sleepless and outraged as a Russian big biker revved his engine into the night at FlowerLand Pattaya. The raucous disturbance prompted a visit from news reporters and a swift intervention by the police.