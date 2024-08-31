Chinese man brandishes knife in Pattaya road rage incident (video)

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 13:15, 31 August 2024| Updated: 13:15, 31 August 2024
94 1 minute read
Chinese man brandishes knife in Pattaya road rage incident (video)
Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

A Chinese man allegedly brandished a knife at another driver in a dramatic road rage incident in Pattaya earlier this week. A TikTok video, which has since gone viral in Thailand, shows a foreigner, believed to be Chinese, threatening another driver with a knife on a busy road.

The 22-second clip captures the man, driving a white Ford Everest, opening his car door and lowering the driver’s side window before reportedly pulling out a knife to intimidate the driver of a nearby sedan. The incident is said to have taken place near Khao Phra Tamnak in South Pattaya. Many online commenters are urging local police to take action against the foreigner involved.

Advertisements

Reporters from The Pattaya News yesterday visited the scene of the incident on Khao Phra Tamnak Road, under the Bali Hai Pier overpass. Locals were unaware of the incident but noted that traffic in the area is notoriously congested in the evenings, which they believe may have contributed to the road rage incident shown in the video.

Suwann Tachamphee, a 26 year old motorcycle taxi driver who witnessed the incident, reported that the altercation occurred on Tuesday, August 27 at around 1pm. He identified the driver of the white Ford Everest as a Chinese man who appeared to be possibly intoxicated. Suwann also heard the man shouting in Chinese. After the brief confrontation, the Chinese man drove off, swerving as he turned left uphill.

Related news

“The driver of the white Ford Everest might have been blocked by the sedan while trying to make a left turn, which could have triggered his anger. However, he did not harm anyone.”

As of now, it remains unclear whether Pattaya police are aware of the incident, reported Pattaya News.

In related news, a Thai man turned a routine traffic dispute into a life-threatening attack, leaving a Polish man severely injured after a road rage incident spiralled out of control in Pattaya on August 20.

Advertisements

Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

NACC awaits CCTV in Thaksin hospital treatment probe

NACC awaits CCTV in Thaksin hospital treatment probe

Published: 10:43, 31 August 2024
Thai House of Representatives to make 7.8 billion baht budget cut

Thai House of Representatives to make 7.8 billion baht budget cut

Published: 10:32, 31 August 2024
Prosecutor defends involvement in Red Bull heir hit-and-run case

Prosecutor defends involvement in Red Bull heir hit-and-run case

Published: 10:04, 31 August 2024
Thai taekwondo star wins Thailand&#8217;s first Paralympic medal in Paris

Thai taekwondo star wins Thailand’s first Paralympic medal in Paris

Published: 09:46, 31 August 2024