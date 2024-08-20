Suspected motorbike thief caught in Pattaya

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

A suspected motorcycle thief was apprehended in Pattaya yesterday after being recognised by his victim, who then alerted the police.

Bang Lamung police received a report at 8.19am yesterday, August 19, from residents stating they had successfully detained a motorbike theft suspect. The police dispatched patrol officers to the scene on the road alongside the railway near Soi Nern Plub Wan, Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province.

Upon arrival, officers found 65 year old Wangfee Toomoodbamrung and 23 year old Phongsaphon Sri-in restraining the suspect and prepared to provide their statements. Wangfee, the owner of a blue Honda Wave motorcycle, explained that his bike had been stolen two days earlier while parked in Soi Wat Boonkanjanaram 4.

He had briefly left the key in the ignition, and when he returned, the motorcycle was gone. The theft had already been reported to the police.

Two days later, while riding another motorcycle to take his child to school, Wangfee noticed his stolen bike parked along the railway road. He discreetly hid and alerted the police to apprehend the thief.

The arrested suspect, 37 year old Sathaporn Kamthong, denied the charges despite being caught in the act. When questioned by the victim’s relatives, he refused to confess. Police swiftly escorted Sathaporn to a police vehicle and instructed the victims to follow them to Bang Lamung Police Station to provide their statements.

Phongsaphon’s white Yamaha Grand Filano motorcycle remains missing but police are actively questioning the suspect to gather more potential clues, reported Pattaya News.

In related news, a brazen theft involving a Honda PCX motorcycle occurred when an unmarked white Isuzu pickup truck with a covered bed stole the vehicle within seven minutes and fled the scene. The incident, captured on CCTV, has prompted calls for police action due to frequent vehicle thefts in the area.

The motorcycle was taken from beside a building in Soi Rangsit-Pathum 2, Prachathipat subdistrict, Thanyaburi district, Pathum Thani province.