Pattaya beachfront gets a makeover to enhance city image

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

A major makeover is unfolding along the 2.7-kilometre coastline of Pattaya Beach. Spearheaded by Deputy Mayor Manoch Nongyai the project is set to redefine the city’s landscape and will be completed ahead of the original deadline.

Funded by a 166 million baht budget, this facelift aims to boost the city’s image and enhance amenities for residents and tourists alike.

The transformation will include the removal of palm trees to make way for a one-way road expansion between North Pattaya and Central Pattaya. Nong Nooch Landscape and Garden Design Co., Ltd. is handling the project’s execution.

The deputy mayor expressed confidence that the project is progressing swiftly and is expected to be wrapped up before the contract’s completion deadline. As it stands, 80% of the sidewalk construction is completed, and the overall project’s progress is ahead of schedule.

The project, initially set to be completed next year, is now expected to be finished around midyear this year, thanks to the speedy progress. This early completion will mark a milestone in Pattaya’s commitment to enhancing the city’s overall image and providing better facilities for locals and tourists.

In addition to the beachfront project, another initiative is underway to improve the sidewalks in front of Walking Street, a popular tourist spot in Pattaya. The current size of the sidewalks often leads to congestion, forcing pedestrians onto the road, especially during bustling events. This project aims to alleviate these issues by widening the sidewalks.

The city has negotiated with local business owners, who have agreed to the 1.5-metre sidewalk expansion, reported Pattaya News.

Deputy Mayor Manoch highlighted that this improvement will markedly enhance pedestrian safety along Walking Street, ensuring a more enjoyable and safer experience for visitors.

“This project underscores our commitment to enhancing the city’s image and providing improved facilities for both residents and tourists. Our ongoing efforts to upgrade the city’s infrastructure, such as expanding sidewalks and enhancing beachfront landscapes, reflect our dedication to making Pattaya a better place to live and visit.”