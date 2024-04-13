Pattaya commercial building fire leaves two injured

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

A commercial building in Pattaya was engulfed in flames on Thursday night, resulting in two individuals injured. The fire broke out at 7.06pm at a structure within the Ta Kian Tia sub-district of the Bang Lamung District in Chon Buri Province. The building was known to accommodate a shop selling kratom juice.

Upon receiving the distress call, teams from the Ta Kian Tia Municipality Disaster Relief Center, joined by rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation, responded promptly. On arrival, they found the fire aggressively spreading from the rear of the three-storey building. Firefighters then promptly mobilised fire trucks to battle the blaze.

Despite the intensity of the fire, the teams were able to tame the flames within a little over 30 minutes. The swift response, however, did not prevent two individuals from suffering burns to their arms. The injured were given immediate first aid by the rescue workers before being transported to the hospital for further medical care.

The fire wreaked havoc on the property, causing significant damage to the interior and leaving most of the furniture in ruins. The shop owner, 21 year old Puthaness Inthama, reported that he was boiling a large pot of kratom water when a gas leak occurred. He, along with his parents, attempted to seal the leak using a cloth to cover the gas valve.

Unfortunately, a second gas cylinder also began to leak, exacerbating the situation and leading to the rapid spread of the fire. The flames resulted in burns on the arms of Puthaness’s parents, reported Pattaya News.

While the identities of his parents have been withheld from the media, an investigation has been launched to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. Though initial reports suggest a gas leak, officials have yet to confirm this.

