Bangkok and Nonthaburi face power outages in 19 areas

The Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) has announced a temporary power outage affecting 19 areas in Bangkok and Nonthaburi starting today from 8am onwards.

Residents in Bangkok will experience power cuts in several locations. Along Krungthonburi Road, the power will be out from the Krungthonburi Road intersection to the Sinsathorn Building from 8am to 3pm. Panya-Indra Road within Panya Village P.4 will see a power outage from 8am to 12pm.

Similarly, electricity will be cut on Phetkasem Road, specifically in Phetkasem Soi 69, from 8am to 12pm. The power will also be out in Suhrai Klong Nueng Road, covering Soi Suhrai Klong Nueng 1 and 2 and adjacent areas from 8am to 1pm.

In the Charansanitwong neighbourhood, power will be out from the mouth of Charansanitwong Soi 65 to the PT petrol station and the shophouses near the BTS station from 8am to 2pm. Ladprao Soi 51, 57, and 65 will experience power cuts from 8am to 3pm. Phetkasem Soi 63/2 and Charansanitwong 93/1 will see outages from 8am to 3.30pm. On Sukhumvit 101, power will be out from Soi Punnawithi 3 to Soi Punnawithi 10 from 8am to 3.30pm.

The power will also be cut on Pracharuamjai Road in Krisadakorn Village 5 from 8am to 3.30pm and along the main road of Rat Uea Ratcha Village from 8am to 3.30pm. Phetkasem 77 Soi 3-8, Bangbon 1 Soi 20, Soi Kamnan Maen 13 Soi 26 (Soi Mangkorn Thong), and Bangbon 1 Road in Tuangthong 6 Village will experience power cuts from 8am to 3.30pm. On Rama II Soi 65, the outage will occur from 2pm to 5pm.

Nonthaburi will also see power outages in various areas. In Soi Chaengwattana-Pak Kret 17 (Nawisetthian), power will be out from 8.30am to 1pm. There will be a power cut along Wat Toei-Wat Pa Lelai Road from 8.30am to 1.30pm. Finally, on Kanchanaphisek Road in Soi Wat Saothonghin, electricity will be out from 8.30am to 3.30pm.

Residents and businesses in the affected areas are advised to prepare accordingly for the temporary interruption. The MEA has apologised for any inconvenience caused and assures that these outages are necessary for essential maintenance and improvements to the electricity infrastructure.

The electricity authority’s website provides further details and updates on the power outages. For those looking for more information, checking online or contacting the MEA directly is recommended. The MEA remains committed to ensuring a reliable power supply and appreciates the public’s understanding and cooperation during these maintenance periods, reported KhaoSod.