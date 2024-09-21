Heavy rain causes severe flooding in Don Mueang

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Heavy rainfall has caused significant flooding in Don Mueang, affecting residential areas and main roads. Some homes have already been inundated. Don Mueang International Airport has advised travellers to allow an additional three to four hours for their journey.

Recent reports indicate that heavy rain has hit multiple areas across Bangkok, leading to widespread flooding. Don Mueang district has been particularly hard-hit, with continuous rainfall for one to two hours.

Inspections have revealed that numerous locations within Don Mueang are experiencing flooding, with water levels ranging from 20 to 50 centimetres. Don Mueang Villa, a local residential area, has seen water enter homes. Similarly, major roads such as the stretch in front of Soi Saranakom 11 to 15 and Songprapha Road are submerged, making it difficult for vehicles to pass.

“The rain has been relentless, and we are struggling to keep the water out of our homes.”

Pin Charoen Village 2 and Soi Pracha Uthit 16 are also experiencing severe flooding, with rainwater entering homes. The situation has been challenging for residents, as the continuous downpour shows no signs of abating.

“We have never seen flooding this bad in years.”

Don Mueang International Airport’s Facebook page has issued an important notice, alerting passengers about the heavy rainfall and resultant flooding in the district. To avoid missing flights, the airport advises passengers to leave for their journeys three to four hours earlier than usual.

“Due to the severe weather conditions, we recommend travellers plan their trips to the airport with extra time to spare.”

As the rain continues, residents and commuters in the affected areas remain on high alert. Local officials are working to manage the situation and provide assistance where needed, but the heavy rainfall has presented significant challenges, reported KhaoSod.

“We are doing our best to keep the roads clear and assist those affected by the floods.”