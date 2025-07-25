Drunk French tourist dies on sofa outside Thai police station

Cops let intoxicated tourist rest outside after clinic visit

Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

A 55 year old French tourist was found dead on a sofa in front of Koh Phi Phi Police Station this morning after a night of heavy drinking and being left to recover outside.

The man, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, had been on holiday on Phi Phi Island. He was last seen the previous evening dining and drinking at a nearby bar, where witnesses described him as visibly intoxicated and struggling to remain conscious.

According to an official police report, bar staff and concerned bystanders arranged for the tourist to be taken to WorldMed Centre, a medical clinic located in Village 7, Ao Nang. Clinic personnel then contacted Koh Phi Phi Police Station to request help returning the man to his hotel.

However, police officers deemed the tourist too inebriated to be safely transported. Instead, they allowed him to lie down on a sofa positioned at the front of the station to “sleep it off” until he was sober enough to move.

At approximately 5.50am today, July 25, Police Lieutenant Apilak Suwannalikit, Deputy Investigation Inspector at Koh Phi Phi Police Station, checked on the man and found him unresponsive. Emergency services were immediately called to the scene, but medics were unable to revive him, and he was pronounced dead shortly after.

His body was transferred to Koh Phi Phi Hospital, where a preliminary examination found no signs of physical assault or foul play. Investigators say they are still awaiting the results of a formal autopsy to confirm the cause of death, The Phuket News reported.

“We allowed him to rest here because moving him in that condition could have been unsafe,” said one police officer. “He seemed stable earlier in the night.”

The tragic incident has prompted questions about how intoxicated tourists are handled on the island, particularly when medical and law enforcement authorities are involved.

Local police say they have notified the French Embassy and are coordinating with consular officials to contact the man’s family. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death is ongoing.

Crime News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
