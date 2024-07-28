Sergeant killed in Pattani clash as two officers injured

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A recent clash in Pattani tragically resulted in the death of an officer during a law enforcement mission. Two other officers are currently receiving medical care following the incident.

The incident occurred yesterday when security forces conducted a coordinated operation to apprehend insurgents in Na Ket, Khok Pho District, Pattani. During the operation, insurgents threw a grenade at the officers, injuring three of them.

Sergeant Thanakrit Buakaew, part of the 4th Control Command, succumbed to his injuries while performing his duties. He was initially rushed to Khok Pho Hospital and later airlifted to Songklanakarin Hospital due to severe blood loss. Despite the medical team’s best efforts, he could not survive the injuries.

The two other injured officers are under the close watch of medical professionals at Songklanakarin Hospital. Their conditions are being monitored to ensure their recovery, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, Khok Pho district in Pattani was thrown into chaos on July 26 as negotiations failed, leading to an assailant throwing a bomb and opening fire on officials. Initial reports indicate four officers were injured in the incident.

Officials arrived at Ban Khlong Chang in Na Ket subdistrict, Khok Pho district, Pattani province at 7.30am on July 26 following a tip-off from locals. Law enforcement was conducting an operation based on the information provided by the community.

Negotiations with the suspect did not yield any positive results. The assailant responded by hurling an explosive device at the police and subsequently firing shots at them. This sudden escalation resulted in four officers sustaining injuries. Further details are expected to be released as the situation develops.

Residents had earlier reported suspicious activities, prompting the police to intervene. The operation aimed to enforce the law and ensure the safety of the area. However, the failure of negotiations led to the violent confrontation.