Police reshuffle in Yala after car bomb kills one, injures 34

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

A significant reshuffling of police personnel followed a devastating car bomb attack on the Bannang Sata police flats in Yala province, which resulted in one fatality and injured 34 others. This incident occurred yesterday and led to a series of transfers within the police force.

Police Colonel Ranon Surawit has been reassigned to the Southern Border Provinces Investigation Division as its acting superintendent. In his place, Pol. Col. Phrompat Sanitsri will take over as the acting superintendent at the Bannang Sata police station.

The decision for these transfers was made by Police Lieutenant General Piyawat Chaloemsi, the commissioner of Provincial Police Region 9, which oversees the southern border provinces. This move is part of several announcements made yesterday, July 5, to address the aftermath of the bombing.

The car bomb attack claimed the life of Rokiyoh Sarana, a 45 year old female Islamic religious teacher. In addition to her death, 34 others, including police officers, women, and children, sustained injuries from the explosion.

Financial support has been extended to the family of the deceased by the police. Furthermore, two suspects have been apprehended: 27 year old Mustafa Malae, who works as an assistant civil engineer with the Than To Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, and 45 year old Maropee Hama, a resident of Than To.

Initial investigations suggest that at least 10 individuals were involved in orchestrating the bombing. Police are pursuing the remaining suspects.

In addition to Pol. Col. Ranon’s transfer, two other officers were reassigned from Bannang Sata to the Royal Thai Police Forward Post command centre. Pol. Lt. Col. Kittathat Chanchai, the deputy superintendent (suppression), and Pol. Lt. Col. Somchit Hinpetch, the inspector (suppression), are among those moved. They will be succeeded by Lt Col. Prayut Pojeen, the deputy superintendent (inquiry) at Bannang Sata, and Police Captain Akkarawas Suksomboon, the deputy inspector (suppression) from the Betong station, reported Bangkok Post.

UPDATE: Yala police detain suspect in car bomb attack outside flats

Police detained a civil engineering assistant for questioning regarding a car bomb explosion outside the police flats in Bannang Sata, Yala. This incident took place yesterday morning, June 30.

Today, July 1, reports indicate that the Joint Special Operations Unit in Yala, along with local security agencies, has accelerated their investigative procedures to track down suspects linked to the car bomb attack outside the police flats.

The joint operation identified the vehicle used in the bombing as a government car belonging to a local administrative organisation. Further investigation revealed a suspect connected to the vehicle, suspected of being involved with violent groups in the area.

The suspect, identified as 27 year old Mustofa from Thanto, Yala, is a civil engineering assistant with the local administrative organisation.

Initial questioning of Mustofa revealed that he was the last person to use the vehicle. Following this, 45 year old Maropi from Narathiwat, contacted Mustofa, inquiring about the car keys. Mustofa reported that Maropi was the last person to leave the local administrative organisation premises.

Police are currently verifying information and tracking down Maropi to gather more details regarding the incident.

Region 4 Internal Security Operations Command instructed officials to communicate clearly and build understanding about their procedures. They emphasised the need for transparency, fairness, and adherence to human rights principles.

Recently, officials took Mustofa to the interrogation centre at the 41st Ranger Regiment Task Force for further questioning and investigation, reported KhaoSod.

The Internal Security Operations Command Region 4 also requested public cooperation to report any suspicious activity in the area, while also reminding the community that those supporting offenders, such as by hiding them, providing shelter, or supplying food, would face legal consequences under Section 189 of the Criminal Code, with penalties of up to two years in prison, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.

ORIGINAL STORY: Car bomb near Yala police flat kills one, injures several (video)

A car bomb detonated near a police flat in Bannang Sata, Yala, causing multiple injuries and one fatality. The explosion occurred around 10.30am yesterday, June 30, close to the district office and only a few hundred metres from the local police station.

The powerful blast happened in front of the police officers’ residential building, situated within the Bannang Sata Municipality. Initial reports indicate several injuries, although the exact number remains unknown.

The bomb exploded near a bustling market area, where many locals shop for daily necessities. It is believed that the explosive device was hidden in a vehicle parked among other cars on the street adjacent to the police flats.

Police Colonel Ranon Surawit of Bannang Sata Police Station disclosed that the explosion sent thick smoke billowing into the air. Firefighters were quickly dispatched to the scene.

The force of the blast caused partial damage to nearby residences and the police flats, resulting in one death due to severe burns. The identity of the deceased has not yet been confirmed. Several individuals sustained minor injuries and were transported to Bannang Sata Hospital for treatment, reported KhaoSod.

The police have cordoned off the area to conduct a thorough investigation. Details about the bomb and the perpetrators are still under scrutiny. Officials are working diligently to gather evidence and provide updates as more information becomes available.