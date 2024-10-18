Patong: Passenger falls from motorcycle taxi after seizure

Photo courtesy of Phuket News

A passenger on a motorcycle taxi in Patong was thrown from the vehicle after suffering an epileptic seizure this morning.

The incident, which occurred at approximately 10am behind the Kasikornbank branch on Prachanukroh Road, sent shockwaves through the bustling streets.

According to local police, officers Police Lieutenant Sanit Aiyasuwan and Pol. Lt. Kamthon Kowaitchaet rushed to the scene after receiving reports of the fall.

“The passenger suffered a seizure, which caused them to fall off the motorcycle,” said an officer from Patong Police.

Rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation swiftly arrived at the location and transported the passenger to Patong Hospital for immediate medical attention.

As of now, there has been no update on the passenger’s condition, leaving concerns lingering for witnesses and onlookers, reported Phuket News.

