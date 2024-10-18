Patong: Passenger falls from motorcycle taxi after seizure

Patong: Passenger falls from motorcycle taxi after seizure
A passenger on a motorcycle taxi in Patong was thrown from the vehicle after suffering an epileptic seizure this morning.

The incident, which occurred at approximately 10am behind the Kasikornbank branch on Prachanukroh Road, sent shockwaves through the bustling streets.

According to local police, officers Police Lieutenant Sanit Aiyasuwan and Pol. Lt. Kamthon Kowaitchaet rushed to the scene after receiving reports of the fall.

“The passenger suffered a seizure, which caused them to fall off the motorcycle,” said an officer from Patong Police.

Rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation swiftly arrived at the location and transported the passenger to Patong Hospital for immediate medical attention.

As of now, there has been no update on the passenger’s condition, leaving concerns lingering for witnesses and onlookers, reported Phuket News.

In related news, a Burmese man faked a seizure and death at a police station to avoid detention after he was arrested for sexually assaulting a Thai woman at a market in the central province of Chachoengsao.

An off-duty police officer and witnesses at Bang Wua Temple Market on Bangna-Trat Road in the Bang Pakong district helped the 23 year old Thai woman who was physically assaulted by Burmese men. The officer managed to apprehend two of the Burmese nationals, while another escaped from the scene.

In other news, a motorcycle taxi driver in Patong has been identified and warned by police following allegations of sexually harassing a female passenger.

A social media post under the heading “Patong Taxi Drivers Are Very Horny,” surfaced on September 7, describing the driver’s suggestive and harassing behaviour towards female passengers. This post caught the attention of Patong Police officers.

The post did not clarify whether the harassment was verbal or physical, and official reports from Patong Police did not provide additional details. The specific social media platform where the post appeared was also not disclosed.

