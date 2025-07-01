Two teens arrested for murder in Trang forest

Youth suspects hide chilling murder beneath the forest floor

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 1, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Two 17 year old boys have been apprehended by police for allegedly shooting a 33 year old man in the head, burying his body in a forest, and attempting to conceal the crime.

The body was discovered when locals noticed a tattooed left arm protruding from the ground. The incident occurred in a palm plantation forest in Mueang district, Trang province, and the body was found on June 29.

The deceased, identified as Taweechai, had been dead for several days when discovered. Police investigations led to the arrest of the suspects.

Yesterday, June 30 at 2.30pm, Police Colonel Phum Banthip, along with other officers, detained the suspects, referred to as A and B, as they are both minors. The two admitted to killing Taweechai and burying his body.

The suspects claimed they were involved in an argument with Taweechai, who allegedly drew a knife on them. In response, they shot him four times, resulting in his immediate death.

They then dragged the body into the forest. After returning home to retrieve a shovel, they hurriedly buried the body, fearing discovery as dawn approached. Due to their haste, the victim’s arm was left exposed. The firearm used in the crime has reportedly been discarded, reported KhaoSod.

A background check on the victim revealed that in 2024, he faced charges for possession of a category 1 narcotic in Nakhon Pathom and had an outstanding arrest warrant for violating probation. The investigation into the crime continues as officials seek further information.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Original story: Body with tattooed arm found in Trang palm plantation

A body with a tattooed arm was discovered partially buried in a palm plantation in Trang province, Thailand. The corpse, identified through a driving licence found on the body, is believed to belong to 33 year old Taweechai Promsangchan. Police suspect the man has been deceased for up to seven days.

At 6.30pm on June 29, Police Lieutenant Nopphakorn Watthanakit, who is an inquiry officer at Mueang Trang Police Station, was alerted to the presence of a buried body in a wooded area in Mueang district. The site is approximately 20 to 30 metres from the road and shows signs of motorcycle tyres leading in.

Upon investigation, the body was found with the left upper arm, which had a tattoo, visible above the ground. Rescuers unearthed the body, revealing a male lying on his right side, head facing south.

He was dressed in a blue T-shirt and black Nike sweatpants with white stripes, and was barefoot. The body was already showing signs of decomposition.

A black wallet was found on the body, containing no money but holding a driving licence under the name of Taweechai Promsangchan, a resident of Khok Khao subdistrict, Huai Yot district, Trang. However, identification confirmation is pending. A white earphone case, empty of earphones, and a pair of black sandals were also discovered near the body.

A 16 year old, referred to as A, reported finding the body. He was alone, cutting grass in the plantation, and parked his motorcycle on the road before entering on foot.

As he passed the area, he detected a foul odour and saw an arm with a tattoo protruding from the ground. He immediately informed his aunt.

He had last visited the plantation one to two weeks prior and noted no strangers in the area. Normally, he visits the plantation every two weeks. Due to a low-slung motorcycle that restricted his usual path, he took a different route and discovered the body, reported KhaoSod.

Preliminary assessments by doctors suggest the man died no more than seven days ago. It remains unclear if there are any injuries from assault. The body has been sent to Songkhla Nakarin Hospital in Hat Yai, Songkhla province, for an autopsy to determine the precise cause of death.

