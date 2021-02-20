Opposition MP could face Lese Majeste charges over parliament speeches | The Thaiger

Thailand
Opposition MP could face Lese Majeste charges over parliament speeches
After bringing a no‐confidence censure motion to the PM and his cabinet, the opposition MP is now facing potential charges of Lese Majeste for allegedly defaming Thailand’s monarchy at yesterday’s censure debate. Rangsiman Rome, a Move Forward lawmaker, allegedly claimed that a certain few “government favorites” and a “royal aide” have been given powers to shuffle around members of the police force at their own discretion.
The Assistant Minister to the PM Office, Suphon Attawong said Rangsiman’s speeches were transcribed word for word and included referencing the monarchy.
“Our legal team has looked into it and concluded that the information is sufficient for prosecution under Article 112.”
Article 112, is a section of Thailand’s Criminal Code legislation that prohibits anyone from insulting or defaming the royal family. Violators, if found guilty, can receive a maximum penalty of up to 15 years in prison per count of defamation.
The 27 year old activist, who switched over to lawmaking, was met with protests by pro‐government leaders during his speeches. In those speeches, he said that police officers could obtain promotions without going through the legal hiring process if they receive a “ticket” that was signed by General Torsak Sukvimol, who is the Ratchawallop Police Retainers Commander, King’s Guard 904.
Rangsiman’s presentation showed a document that can be submitted directly to the Royal Thai Police Commissioner to recommend certain police officers’ promotions or rank changes. The final decision, according to his presentation, is then endorsed by PM Prayut and Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan.
“Does Gen. Prayut have the courage to insist that this is a fair and transparent way to appoint police officers?”
According to Khaosod English, a police colonel, Kantapong Nilkham, posted on Facebook back in 2018, that a career advance within the police is near impossible without the “ticket.”
“If you have a boss, if you have money, if you have The Ticket, you’ll get everything. How can this nation survive? And who will the people depend on?”
Khaosod English also reports that Rangsiman made a “damning allegation” concerning a so‐called “Elephant Ticket,” which allegedly could fast track promotions by cutting through the police force structure. He allegedly went on to say that the scheme was run by a man that serves as Lord Chamberlain to the royal palace, without having any formal position in the police force.
The accusations by Rangsiman sparked immediate protests for him to essentially stop talking. He was encouraged to wrap up the speech and leave out any further mentions of the monarchy.
Rangsiman allegedly followed the recommendation but insisted he was just doing his duty as the Representative of the People.
“I’m aware that this could be the dangerous mission of my life, but since the people already chose me for this job, I’d have to carry out my duty to the best of my ability.”
“I don’t know what will be the consequences of my action from now. I don’t know what waits for me in the next 3 days. I don’t know what will happen in the next 3 months. I don’t know if I’ll still be able to speak on behalf of the people. But no matter what happens, I don’t regret carrying out my duty today.”
But Rangsiman allegedly kept talking by bringing up the allegations at a news conference.
“These Tickets cost millions of baht. So in the end, police have to live off bribes from gambling dens, illegal businesses, and human trafficking.”
The 4 day debate ended yesterday, with the no‐confidence vote taking place this morning. Since the coalition parties retain a majority of the seats in parliament, it was expected that all Cabinet members would survive the session, and they did.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
Thailand
No surprise in Thai PM surviving no-confidence motion
Thailand’s PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and 9 cabinet members have unsuprisingly survived a no-confidence censure motion today in court after 3 days of intense debates. The opposition, who filed the motion, sharply criticised the PM’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, along with the subsequent vaccination programme and alleged systematic corruption.
The Minister of Education received the least amount of support in parliament after student protesters criticised him, saying he failed to improve and reform Thailand’s education system.
The Move Forward party highlighted corruption in the police force with the party MP alleging that top government officials have created a secret list that gives certain policemen preferential treatment.
The vaccination programme was also criticised by the opposition, saying its reliance on just 1 firm to produce the vaccinelocally is slowing down the process. Additionally, the firm selected to produce the vaccine, Siam Bioscience, is wholly owned by the Crown Property Bureau. And, the Crown Property Bureau has been taken over by HM King Bhumiphol.
Meanwhile, vaccine distribution methods have been mulled as critics say poorer residents could sufferif local municipalities use their own funds to purchase and administer the jabs. Critics say many local municipalities who offer to fund the vaccines may have alterior political motives. Interestingly enough, local elections are just around the corner, with some candidates possibly offering free vaccines with the hopes of boosting votes.
As for the questioning over PM Prayut’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, critics say his use of the Emergency Decree was politically motivated, attempting to gain more power legally while protests heated up nationwide. Such powers asserted under the decree have allowed the government to issue curfews and bans on large gatherings, which include political ones.
The ability to arrest demonstrators based on breaking this law has been exercised with even some minor students being chargedwith violating the Emergency Decree. Arrests were also made under the Lese Majeste law, gaining widespread criticism internationally along with human rights groups weighing in on the matter.
Arun Saronchai, a Thai political analyst, said before the debates, that the government had all the numbers.
“The major coalition partners have all benefited from their time in government whether personally or politically.”
SOURCE: Thai Enquirer
Politics
US government urges Myanmar military to stop violence and step down
The US government is urging Myanmar’s military to stop the violence against coup protesters and step down, after the death of a young woman. The recommendation comes as the US, along with Britain, Australia, and Japan, commit to issuing sanctions against the military regime in an effort to support the toppled democracy.
Last November saw a landslide democratic, electoral victory for revered leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party. But the military regime labelled its results as fraudulent, without offering any evidence to support its claims. The buildup of tensions in the country led to a coup by the military on February 1, which saw the arrests and detainment of Suu Kyi, along with other major government leaders.
Since then, civilians have taken to the streets in protest, with security forces responding by using increasing force against them. Tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons have been deployed at the protest sites. But a 20 year old woman, Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, was shot in the head with a live round of ammunition in the capital last week, leading to her recent death.
The fatality sparked even more protests as some began calling her a martyr on social media, as demonstrators held her photos and a banner created showing the moment she was shot.
“We will regard you as our Martyr. We will bring justice for your loss.”
Now, people have created a memorial on the streets of Yangon for the grocery store worker, adorned with flowers and messages for the deceased woman. Her brother recently state that he was saddened, and had no words for the loss and Poh Poh, her sister, called for action.
“Please all join this protest movement to be more successful. That’s all I want to say.”
Around 550 people have been detained since the coup, with government workers walking off their jobs as part of a civil disobedience campaign. Neighbourhoods have began setting up watch groups to guard against evening arrests, as the nation has seen a overnight internet curfew for 6 days.
Internet monitor Netblocks revealed that Wikipedia, Facebook and other social media services have since been blocked in the country.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Protests
Thai protesters come out of hibernation, but has the movement run out of steam? | VIDEO
After a few month’s hibernation, the pro-democracy movement is back in full swing. Some skirmishes earlier this week and court cases related to last year’s rallies have been hot news.
So are we in for a few more months of cat and mouse protests? And has the protest movement lost some of its impetus?
Now we hear that more than 20,000 crowd control officers are polishing up their riot shields to be on hand to handle demonstrations planned for outside of the Thai parliament today. Not only today, but there’s also been announced protests in other parts of Bangkok over the coming weekend. Metropolitan Police have announced12 companies of 1,800 crowd control officers that would be sent to protest sites over the weekend. Police has been seconded from around the country and brought into the capital.
Tim Newton reports from Prathunwan intersection in Bangkok.
Grumpy John
Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 6:11 pm
Ah, the tools available for Richard Tator to use to keep the opposition suppressed….are all at hand. The student protesters keep getting their numbers thinned, politicians and their friends as well, slowly but surely they will all end up in jail or feeding the crocs…..or will they???
Ian
Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 6:12 pm
Total kangaroo court just jobs for the boys and so good of this man and many others to oppose and speak out against this brutal regime the quicker they go the better Thailand will be
Bill
Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 6:53 pm
