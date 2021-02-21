Dinner cruise in Bangkok on the Chao Phraya for only 650 baht | VIDEO | The Thaiger

Imagine a romantic cruise on the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok. Or maybe just the finish to a long day of sight-seeing around the Thai city. Cruises on the Chao Phraya, looking back at the city of lights from the famous river is about as good as it gets. Some of the cruises can be quite expensive, although altogether worth it. Some are a little cheaper and provide an endless buffet of sumptuous Thai food and entertainment, including a traditional Thai culture show… like this one.

Pangrum finds a cruise on the Chao Phraya for only 650 baht. That’s around US$20! And that includes all your food. For now alcohol can’t be served and, well… Covid. But keep this cruise in mind of you can get to the Thai capital at the moment. It’s unbeatable value. Over to you Pangrum…

