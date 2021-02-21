Dinner cruise in Bangkok on the Chao Phraya for only 650 baht | VIDEO | The Thaiger

Tourism
Dinner cruise in Bangkok on the Chao Phraya for only 650 baht | VIDEO
Imagine a romantic cruise on the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok. Or maybe just the finish to a long day of sight-seeing around the Thai city. Cruises on the Chao Phraya, looking back at the city of lights from the famous river is about as good as it gets. Some of the cruises can be quite expensive, although altogether worth it. Some are a little cheaper and provide an endless buffet of sumptuous Thai food and entertainment, including a traditional Thai culture show… like this one.
Pangrum finds a cruise on the Chao Phraya for only 650 baht. That’s around US$20! And that includes all your food. For now alcohol can’t be served and, well… Covid. But keep this cruise in mind of you can get to the Thai capital at the moment. It’s unbeatable value. Over to you Pangrum…
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Bangkok
DUMBO the rooftop bar in Bangkok, a hidden gem | VIDEO
Located in the heart of Bangkok City, Thailand. Just a few metres away from the Saphan Khwai BTS station, ‘DUMBO BKK’ offers a fine mixture of jazz, great food and original cocktails. Bringing you back to the urban tenors of the late 1940s – early 1950s, New York. Som, one of our new Thaiger Vloggers sneaks in, and brings us her impressions of the place. Let’s check it out!
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Protests
Thai protesters come out of hibernation, but has the movement run out of steam? | VIDEO
After a few month’s hibernation, the pro-democracy movement is back in full swing. Some skirmishes earlier this week and court cases related to last year’s rallies have been hot news.
So are we in for a few more months of cat and mouse protests? And has the protest movement lost some of its impetus?
Now we hear that more than 20,000 crowd control officers are polishing up their riot shields to be on hand to handle demonstrations planned for outside of the Thai parliament today. Not only today, but there’s also been announced protests in other parts of Bangkok over the coming weekend. Metropolitan Police have announced12 companies of 1,800 crowd control officers that would be sent to protest sites over the weekend. Police has been seconded from around the country and brought into the capital.
Tim Newton reports from Prathunwan intersection in Bangkok.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Man in Samut Prakan arrested for allegedly selling assault rifles on Instagram
Police arrested a man in Samut Prakan, southeast of Bangkok, for allegedly possessing war weapons and attempting to sell assault rifles online through Instagram under the account “dewaffen,” the name of a Nazi military branch. The “dewaffen” Instagram page for “Oz John Woo” has a combination of cat photos and gun photos. The bio says “military support/ small arms import/export service. Life is limited, please crazy every day.” The page was deactivated late this morning.
Officers raided the man’s condominium in the Bang Phli district and seized 9 assault rifles and 12,000 rounds of ammunition as well as numerous gun accessories and 2 grenades. Police say they also found 5 grams of methamphetamine and related drug paraphernalia.
37 year old Wu Qiang, from China, was arrested at the condominium and taken to the local police station. Police say they believe the weapons seized were being sold through the “dewaffen” Instagram account.
SOURCE: Thai Visa
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Dinner cruise in Bangkok on the Chao Phraya for only 650 baht | VIDEO
Opposition MP could face Lese Majeste charges over parliament speeches
82 new cases, 0 deaths- Covid-19 Update
No surprise in Thai PM surviving no-confidence motion
Thailand still tracking down Red Bull heir to press charges
US government urges Myanmar military to stop violence and step down
Government’s tourism co-payment scheme riddled with alleged fraud
Transgender inmates to get more medical help in Thailand’s jails
DUMBO the rooftop bar in Bangkok, a hidden gem | VIDEO
Thai PM walkout, easing of covid restrictions | February 19
Thai police officer gets slap down after trying to marry mistress
Thai industry leaders warn economy on brink of collapse
First death from Myanmar coup protests reported
40 Thai minors found victimised after Thailand modelling agent arrested for assault and pornography
130 new Covid infections today while first group of foreign tourists arrive tonight
Thai industry leaders warn economy on brink of collapse
70 wealthy foreign tourists will be the first to undergo “villa quarantine” at Phuket luxury resort
Why do foreign men like Thai women? A Thaiger vlogger wants to know
Some Thais post X-rated content on OnlyFans to earn money during the pandemic
Police raid Bangkok bar, 13 people arrested for allegedly violating Emergency Decree
Thai PM walks out of parliament, accusing MPs of not listening to him
Thai government says tourism-dependent locations will get high priority in vaccination drive
Thailand becomes more cannabis-friendly after leaves removed from narcotics list
Surge of violence over the weekend in Thailand’s deep south
Thai PM walkout, easing of covid restrictions | February 19
Thailand tourism officials want to attract Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency holders
Thai police officer gets slap down after trying to marry mistress
Thais speak out against police violence after riot officers beat volunteer medic
130 new Covid infections today while first group of foreign tourists arrive tonight
Navy starts “Thai Submarines” Facebook page following last year’s controversy
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Trending
- Economy2 days ago
Thai industry leaders warn economy on brink of collapse
- Phuket4 days ago
70 wealthy foreign tourists will be the first to undergo “villa quarantine” at Phuket luxury resort
- Patong3 days ago
Why do foreign men like Thai women? A Thaiger vlogger wants to know
- Thailand4 days ago
Some Thais post X-rated content on OnlyFans to earn money during the pandemic
- Bangkok2 days ago
Thai PM walks out of parliament, accusing MPs of not listening to him
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand tourism officials want to attract Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency holders
- Central Thailand2 days ago
Thai police officer gets slap down after trying to marry mistress
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
130 new Covid infections today while first group of foreign tourists arrive tonight