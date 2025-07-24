Tweet deal: Thailand considers delisting bulbul bird to boost green gains

The government has highlighted the perceived advantages of removing the red-whiskered bulbul, or nok krong hua juk, from the list of protected wildlife species to bolster both conservation efforts and economic growth, according to Natural Resources and Environment Minister Chalermchai Sri-on.

A working group established by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) is tasked with examining the bird’s population, addressing illegal hunting, and preventing the release of captive birds into the wild. The group will evaluate potential impacts over three months before making recommendations.

The initiative intends to enable regulated breeding and ownership of the bird, which is popular among Thais. Chalermchai stated that responsible ownership could help avert extinction and stimulate a bird-related economy.

He addressed concerns that de-listing might lead to increased poaching, suggesting that officials would be able to verify if a bird was bred in captivity or taken from the wild.

“If we continue to ban it completely, people may capture wild birds secretly.”

He emphasised the importance of engaging with bird enthusiasts, supporting their conservation efforts, and working collaboratively. He added that if rules are violated, the species could be reinstated as protected.

DNP Director General Atthapol Charoenchansa mentioned that the working group will conduct surveys of wild populations and propose measures to prevent poaching and escapes. Their findings will be presented to the Wildlife Conservation Committee and subsequently to the Cabinet for final approval.

Atthapol noted that the red-whiskered bulbul trade is valued at over 1 billion baht (US$31 million). With appropriate regulation, it will be possible to keep wild birds separate from those in captivity, allowing Thailand to benefit from both conservation initiatives and economic opportunities, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, Kaeng Krachan National Park has released striking photos and footage of rare and endangered animals, captured through camera traps and staff field surveys. The visuals, shared on July 14, offer a glimpse into the park’s rich biodiversity and feature species that are critically endangered.