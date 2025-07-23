Viking ride at Bangkok amusement park leaves schoolgirl unconscious

A Thai schoolgirl with a heart condition lost consciousness last night after riding the Viking ride at an amusement park in Bangkok Noi district of Bangkok.

Officers from Bang Yi Khao Police Station were alerted to the incident at around 8pm, yesterday, July 22, and responded to the scene near Somdet Phra Pinklao Bridge. Rescue workers from the Por Teck Tung Foundation were also called to administer first aid.

According to ThaiRath, the girl was still wearing her school uniform and was identified as a student from a school in the Thon Buri area of Bangkok, though her name and school were not disclosed. She was found unconscious near the Viking ride.

Photos shared by the media showed amusement park staff surrounding the girl, with one staff member holding a fan in an attempt to revive her, believing that the crowded environment and lack of air might have contributed to her condition.

Rescue workers performed CPR before transporting her to Siriraj Hospital. As of reporting, no updates had been given on her condition.

ThaiRath reported that the girl had a pre-existing heart condition. She had been riding the Viking with friends before collapsing. Her congenital illness is believed to have played a role in the incident.

Many netizens commented that people with congenital health issues should avoid thrill rides. Some also noted that rides at small amusement parks have caused accidents on several previous occasions.

In a related case last June, two Thai women were electrocuted while stepping off a Tagada ride at an amusement park in Lopburi province. One woman lost consciousness and fell down the stairs, hitting her head on the iron structure of the ride.

The park staff claimed the electric shock came from a decorative light near the stairs and not from the ride itself. Updates on the victims’ conditions and any compensation provided were not made public.