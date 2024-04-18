Three year old girl survives Ferris wheel plunge in Bangkok

Photo courtesy of Metro UK

In a heart-stopping moment captured on CCTV, a three year old Thai girl found herself dangling from a Ferris wheel gondola after a daring grab for a metal bar sent her on a terrifying ride at Liab Duan Market in Bangkok.

With astonishing strength, little Kanchaya Phoyen clung on for dear life as the wheel ascended, eventually dropping a stomach-churning 25 feet to the ground below. Miraculously, she landed on one of the gondola roofs, escaping what could have been a tragic fate.

Paramedic Paitoon Saithong, who rushed Kanchaya to the hospital, described her survival as nothing short of a miracle.

“The Ferris wheel is quite high. She is very, lucky to survive such a fall.”

Paitoon noted that although Kanchaya suffered cuts and blood loss, her injuries were not severe, and she remained conscious throughout.

Despite the harrowing ordeal, no action has been taken against the fairground owners, and Kanchaya’s parents have chosen not to file a complaint, reported Metro UK.

However, authorities have issued a stern warning to parents, urging them to remain vigilant around amusement rides. Police Colonel Prapas Kaewcheed emphasised the importance of parental supervision.

“I hope this serves as a lesson to parents to always keep a close eye on their children.”

