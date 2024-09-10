Police nab three with meth and motorbikes on Bangla Road

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 17:05, 10 September 2024| Updated: 17:05, 10 September 2024
In the early hours of this morning, Patong Police swooped to arrest three suspects on Bangla Road with a stash of 55 methamphetamine pills (Yaba) and nearly 5 grammes of crystal meth (Ice). The drug bust took place at around 3am today, September 10, as officers patrolling the area noticed the suspects acting suspiciously near a group of foreign tourists.

A search of the suspects, followed by raids on their residences, led to a trove of drugs and assets linked to drug offences. One suspect was found guilty of possessing 50 Yaba pills, 4.79 grammes of ya ice, 50 plastic bags, and a digital scale.

Police also seized motorbikes worth over 240,000 baht in a later raid at M&P CAFE Coffee & Motorbike rental shop. The haul included popular models such as the Honda ADV 160 and Yamaha AEROX.

The three suspects, whose identities remain undisclosed, now face serious drug charges. Patong Police revealed that one of them tested positive for drug use and has been charged with the illegal use of a Category 1 narcotic.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Thalang Police arrested two men, 24 year old Kodech Changnam and 40 year old Direk Nitprathum, during a drug raid that uncovered 6,200 Yaba pills and 52.7 grammes of ya ice. The duo denied any wrongdoing, claiming the drugs belonged to a third suspect, Mr Bang, who fled the scene and is currently on the run.

Both cases are ongoing as police crackdown on drug-related crimes across Phuket, with officers warning more arrests could follow, reported Phuket News.

In related news, Thai police recently arrested three young people involved in a large-scale drug trafficking operation in Bangkok. Officers seized 600,000 meth pills and 45 kilogrammes of Ice, with a street value of over 9 million baht.

In other news, police apprehended over 100 people connected to the drug gang operating in the Nern FM community, just 1 kilometre from the Chanthaburi provincial hall. Police launched a dawn raid, targeting the gang known for its blatant drug trafficking.

