Northeast Thailand: Duo nabbed smuggling 10 Chinese migrants

In a dramatic late-night pursuit, immigration officers, together with Pa Rai police, intercepted a pickup truck smuggling 10 illegal Chinese migrants in the Don Tan district in the northeastern province of Mukdahan yesterday, September 4. Acting on a tip-off, officers were ready and waiting when the truck appeared.

Officers spotted the suspicious vehicle at around 11pm and signalled for it to stop. But instead of complying, the driver rammed through the police barrier and made a desperate dash for freedom. A high-speed chase ensued, with police hot on their tail. The truck was eventually forced to stop, and the suspects’ night took a turn for the worse.

The driver, identified only as Nampol, attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended. According to police reports, a search of his belongings uncovered a Glock 19 pistol loaded with two rounds of ammunition. His accomplice, Natthapol, also tried to escape but was later tracked down and arrested.

Inside the truck’s cramped cargo area, police discovered 10 Chinese nationals, along with a stash of over 100 mobile phones. Both Thai men now face charges of assisting illegal entry and illegal possession of firearms. Meanwhile, the Chinese nationals have been charged with unlawful entry.

All suspects have been handed over to Pa Rai police for further legal proceedings. Officers hailed the operation as a successful crackdown on human trafficking in the region, reported Pattaya News.

