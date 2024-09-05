38 flights cancelled as Hong Kong braces for super storm Yagi

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 17:41, 05 September 2024| Updated: 17:41, 05 September 2024
55 1 minute read
38 flights cancelled as Hong Kong braces for super storm Yagi
Photo courtesy of South China Morning Post

Hong Kong’s skies are set for turbulence as super typhoon Yagi approaches, forcing 38 flight cancellations today, September 5, with more disruptions expected. The city’s airport is bracing for impact, and authorities are pulling out all the stops to manage the chaos.

Chapman Fong, the airport authority’s deputy director for operations, warned that the weather is expected to worsen towards the end of the day and the whole day tomorrow.

Advertisements

“Flight disruption will be more severe tomorrow, so we will start the flight rescheduling system to help airlines resume services.”

In a bid to support stranded travellers, the airport will extend the operating hours of its restaurants and the automated people mover system. Staff will be on hand to provide assistance and essentials, while a temporary rest area with chairs and phone chargers is being set up.

Related news

To further ease the situation, a taxi distribution system will be activated, allowing passengers to wait inside the terminal rather than enduring the elements outside.

The airport hasn’t forgotten about its staff either, with two rest areas capable of accommodating around 1,000 people. Special transport arrangements have been made to shuttle workers between these locations.

Several airlines, including Cathay Pacific’s budget carrier HK Express, Greater Bay Airlines, and Hong Kong Airlines, have already cancelled flights. Cathay Pacific, however, reported normal operations but urged passengers to check flight statuses and arrive at least three hours before departure, reported South China Morning Post.

Advertisements

The Hong Kong Observatory is expected to issue the No. 8 signal at 6.20pm local time (5.20pm Thailand time). With Yagi’s outer circulation strengthening winds, the worst may be yet to come.

In related news, Cathay Pacific Airways has been thrown into chaos after an in-flight engine failure on one of its Airbus A350 jets sparked urgent repairs across its fleet.

In other news, The Meteorological Department of Thailand (TMD) issued its seventh warning about Typhoon Yagi.

Aviation NewsChina NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Palang Pracharath executives including key MPs jump ship

Palang Pracharath executives including key MPs jump ship

Published: 17:14, 05 September 2024
Woman fined 10,000 baht for sweat stains on wedding dress

Woman fined 10,000 baht for sweat stains on wedding dress

Published: 17:10, 05 September 2024
Thai PM urged to probe environment minister&#8217;s state land claims

Thai PM urged to probe environment minister’s state land claims

Published: 17:04, 05 September 2024
Flood of generosity: Good deed goes awry in Phayao crisis

Flood of generosity: Good deed goes awry in Phayao crisis

Published: 16:59, 05 September 2024