38 flights cancelled as Hong Kong braces for super storm Yagi

Hong Kong’s skies are set for turbulence as super typhoon Yagi approaches, forcing 38 flight cancellations today, September 5, with more disruptions expected. The city’s airport is bracing for impact, and authorities are pulling out all the stops to manage the chaos.

Chapman Fong, the airport authority’s deputy director for operations, warned that the weather is expected to worsen towards the end of the day and the whole day tomorrow.

“Flight disruption will be more severe tomorrow, so we will start the flight rescheduling system to help airlines resume services.”

In a bid to support stranded travellers, the airport will extend the operating hours of its restaurants and the automated people mover system. Staff will be on hand to provide assistance and essentials, while a temporary rest area with chairs and phone chargers is being set up.

To further ease the situation, a taxi distribution system will be activated, allowing passengers to wait inside the terminal rather than enduring the elements outside.

The airport hasn’t forgotten about its staff either, with two rest areas capable of accommodating around 1,000 people. Special transport arrangements have been made to shuttle workers between these locations.

Several airlines, including Cathay Pacific’s budget carrier HK Express, Greater Bay Airlines, and Hong Kong Airlines, have already cancelled flights. Cathay Pacific, however, reported normal operations but urged passengers to check flight statuses and arrive at least three hours before departure, reported South China Morning Post.

The Hong Kong Observatory is expected to issue the No. 8 signal at 6.20pm local time (5.20pm Thailand time). With Yagi’s outer circulation strengthening winds, the worst may be yet to come.

