Top cops transferred after Hua Hin nightclub shooting

Five senior police officers in Hua Hin have been abruptly transferred following a tragic shooting incident at an unlicensed nightclub. The incident, which resulted in the death of a soldier and injuries to three others, has rocked the resort town of Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Among those reassigned on Monday is Police Colonel Kampanart Na Wichai, the station superintendent. This move, reported by Hua Hin Today, sees these officers temporarily relocated to the Prachuap Khiri Khan police operations centre as investigations continue into the fatal incident.

The shooting occurred in the early hours of August 18 at the Tiny Bar on Soi 80, a popular nightlife area just 500 metres from the local police station. The victim, Rojchanaphon Rojchanapanich, an intelligence officer with the Infantry Regiment Centre in Pran Buri district, was shot dead by 34 year old Jakkrit Worakul who was an adviser to the Hua Hin police until his recent removal following charges.

Witnesses claim that Rojchanaphon was interacting with friends and unintentionally bumped into a woman, who is believed to be Jakkrit’s girlfriend. In a shocking act, Jakkrit allegedly shot the officer without any prior confrontation.

Jakkrit surrendered to police the following day and has since been released on bail of 500,000 baht. The police shake-up highlights the gravity of the situation and the ongoing scrutiny surrounding the incident, reported Bangkok Post.

ORIGINAL STORY: Hua Hin court grants bail to suspect in sergeant’s fatal shooting

A Hua Hin court granted bail to the suspect involved in the fatal shooting of Sergeant Punch at a local pub. The head of the Hua Hin Police Station’s Police Affairs Monitoring Committee confirmed the suspect’s dismissal to ensure an unbiased investigation and to reassure the victim’s family.

An advisor to the Hua Hin Police Affairs Monitoring Committee in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, 34 year old Jagkrit was accused of using a firearm to shoot and kill 31 year old Sergeant Rochnaporn, also known as Sergeant Punch, a soldier from Thanarat Camp in Pranburi.

The incident occurred following a brawl at a pub in Soi Hua Hin 80 within Hua Hin municipality. The altercation, which took place late at night on August 18, also resulted in three bystanders being injured by stray bullets. The family of Sergeant Punch stated they would not cremate his body until justice is served.

Reports emerged yesterday, August 19, at 4pm that the Hua Hin Provincial Court had approved Jagkrit’s bail, with a bond set at 500,000 baht. Worapot Limakom, the head of the Hua Hin Police Affairs Monitoring Committee, revealed that the committee acted swiftly after the incident, forming a panel to investigate and verify the facts.

Upon finding evidence confirming Jagkrit’s wrongdoing, the committee unanimously decided to remove him from his advisory position. This decision took effect on August 18, the same day as the incident.

The move was intended to allow the police to conduct their work thoroughly and to assure Sergeant Punch’s family that no preferential treatment would be given to the perpetrator.

Regarding the appointment of advisors, Worapot emphasised that there is a standard procedure for background checks. As long as no criminal records or blemished histories are found, an individual can assume an advisory role. This process is straightforward and devoid of any complexities.

“The committee has taken all necessary steps to ensure a fair and transparent investigation. We want the public and the victim’s family to know that the Hua Hin Police Affairs Monitoring Committee does not condone any misconduct.”

The fatal shooting has also led to increased scrutiny of the establishment where the incident occurred. The pub in Soi Hua Hin 80, which lacked proper licencing, has been ordered to shut down for five years. Police are pursuing legal action against the owner for operating an illegal venue, reported KhaoSod.