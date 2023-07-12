Nonthaburi police officer found dead in car under bridge

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The dead body of a police officer was discovered inside his idle car under a bridge in Bang Bua Thong district in Nonthaburi province. Initial reports suggest that the officer may have taken his own life due to high stress caused by issues with a friend’s loan guarantee that has now fallen to him to repay, leaving him in financial hardship.

Saiyon Thongta, an investigating officer at Bang Bua Throng Police Station, yesterday arrived at the bridge crossing over Khlong Lak Khon at 7.40am, in response to a report of a man found dead in his car. Accompanied by Pruet Jamarunson, the Bang Bua Thong Police Station Chief, and officials from the Nonthaburi forensic institute, they further examined the scene.

On arrival, they found a Mitsubishi Mirage car, license plate number กร5448, Nonthaburi, idling under the bridge. Inside, the dead body of the police officer, named Taweesak (last name withheld), was found in the driver’s seat. He worked for the Nonthaburi Provincial Police.

He was dressed in navy blue tops and khaki trousers, with a 9mm Glock firearm in his right hand. A gunshot wound was detected under his right chin, appearing to have been inflicted by a firearm, reported KhaoSod.

Inside the car, a handwritten letter was left on the front console. The emotional tone of the letter conveyed remorse. It said…

“Sorry to everyone, haven’t managed to sleep for the past six months due to stress from work… I love my mother, kids, and wife the most… Will go to find my father… and thank you for everything.”

Upon questioning Taweesak’s 41 year old wife, who had arrived at the scene after being informed, she confirmed that her husband was under tremendous strain due to a bank loan of over 800,000 baht (US$22,962) that he had guaranteed on behalf of a police friend.

The friend had not repaid the loan, and the Government Savings Bank Lat Phrao branch started to approach him to clear the outstanding debt. Copious documentation from the bank had been sent to their home to demand repayment. As for other problems, she said he hadn’t discussed anything or sought advice besides this debt issue.

The police initially estimated that the officer may have been stressed from work and decided to end his life. After the preliminary investigation and evidence gathering from the scene, including fingerprints and residue from the firearm, the body was handed over to rescuers and sent for an autopsy at the Forensic Science Institute, Thammasat Hospital, Rangsit Centre.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.