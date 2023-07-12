Myanmar air strike forces mass exodus of Karenni refugees in Thailand

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In the early hours of this morning, a terrifying ordeal unfolded on the Thai-Myanmar border when an air strike by the Myanmar Air Force aimed at a Karenni refugee centre forced over 5,000 inhabitants to flee for their lives. The sudden turn of events led to the mass exodus of refugees into a new camp in Soi, Pang Moo, located in downtown Mae Hong Son.

Tor Reh, Minister of Culture and member of the Karenni National Progressive Party, disclosed that at 1.30am, the Myanmar Air Force launched an attack on the Karenni refugee centre in Dow Kuk. The centre, located directly opposite Baan Tha-Na-Kwai, a refuge for the victims of the conflict in Soi, was struck, leading to one death and numerous injuries. Among the demolished structures were a school and health centre catering to the needs of the refugees.

The Dow Kuk Centre was home to the Karenni people who fled combat in their state, Kayah, and were situated along the Thai border. Initially, these people tried to find refuge within Thailand but were refused entry. As a result, they formed a temporary settlement near the Karenni military camp, leading to its unfortunate targeting by the Myanmar Air Force, reported KhaoSod.

The aftermath of the attack saw approximately 5,000 Karenni people fleeing into the Soi Refugee Centre in Pang Moo in Mae Hong Son due to growing concerns for their safety.

A month ago, the conflict in Myanmar‘s Kayah State led to a new surge of refugees seeking shelter in Thailand. Provincial Governor Chettha Mosikkharat confirmed that Thai authorities have rescued 3,342 refugees who fled the border war.

The fighting in Kayah State involves the Karenni Army, backed by the People’s Defence Forces and the Karenni Nationalities Defence Force, and began with an attack on Mae Jae Police Station and three military bases. To read more about the story click HERE