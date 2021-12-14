Thailand
New Year’s events under “Covid Free” measures, attendees must be vaccinated
Get vaccinated if you want to party on New Year’s. The Thai government is loosening restrictions on alcohol and events, but just for New Year’s… and for those who have been vaccinated. In all provinces, New Year’s countdown events will be allowed to offer alcohol drinks until 1am on January 1, but venues need to abide by “Covid Free Setting” measures which require customers attending events to show proof of vaccination at the door and those attending large events to also show a negative result from an antigen test.
“Covid Free Setting” measures for New Year’s events
Covid Free Staff
- Event holders, staff, singers, and musicians should get vaccines meeting with the criteria.
- Event holders, staff, singers, musicians, and other participants should get ATK test within 72 hours before joining.
- Screening and completing Q&A assessment via Thai Save Thai (TST) or other applications.
- Practice standard disease control measures including wearing face masks, using hand sanitiser, and checking temperature.
Covid Free Customer
- Participants might require to show vaccination document before joining except children under 12 years old coming with parents.
- Customers attending New Year’s events with more than 1,000 people will need to… complete registration, show vaccination documents before joining, and test negative for Covid-19 within 72 hours before joining. The ATK test kits should be provided at the door or ask participants to get tests in advance except children under 12 years old coming with parents.
- Screening and completing Q&A assessment via Thai Save Thai (TST) or other applications.
- Practice standard disease control measures including wearing face masks, using hand sanitiser, and checking temperature.
Covid Free Environment
- Events must be held in the close area (where access can be controlled) or open-are space only
- The event area must not be crowded. Recommended to…
- Offer reservation or registration in advance
- Have only one entrance and exit along with a queue system
- Limit the number of participants to one person to every four square metres and put a clear sign to inform participants.
- Clean every one to two hours.
- For concerts or performances, there should be an at least 5 metre distance between the stage and audience.
