Connect with us
“The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1) “The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1)

Thailand

New Year’s events under “Covid Free” measures, attendees must be vaccinated

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Stock photo by Alexandr Podvalny for Unsplash

Get vaccinated if you want to party on New Year’s. The Thai government is loosening restrictions on alcohol and events, but just for New Year’s… and for those who have been vaccinated. In all provinces, New Year’s countdown events will be allowed to offer alcohol drinks until 1am on January 1, but venues need to abide by “Covid Free Setting” measures which require customers attending events to show proof of vaccination at the door and those attending large events to also show a negative result from an antigen test.

“Covid Free Setting” measures for New Year’s events

Covid Free Staff

  • Event holders, staff, singers, and musicians should get vaccines meeting with the criteria.
  • Event holders, staff, singers, musicians, and other participants should get ATK test within 72 hours before joining.
  • Screening and completing Q&A assessment via Thai Save Thai (TST) or other applications.
  • Practice standard disease control measures including wearing face masks, using hand sanitiser, and checking temperature.

Covid Free Customer

  • Participants might require to show vaccination document before joining except children under 12 years old coming with parents.
  • Customers attending New Year’s events with more than 1,000 people will need to… complete registration, show vaccination documents before joining, and test negative for Covid-19 within 72 hours before joining. The ATK test kits should be provided at the door or ask participants to get tests in advance except children under 12 years old coming with parents.
  • Screening and completing Q&A assessment via Thai Save Thai (TST) or other applications.
  • Practice standard disease control measures including wearing face masks, using hand sanitiser, and checking temperature.

Covid Free Environment

  • Events must be held in the close area (where access can be controlled) or open-are space only
  • The event area must not be crowded. Recommended to…
    • Offer reservation or registration in advance
    • Have only one entrance and exit along with a queue system
    • Limit the number of participants to one person to every four square metres and put a clear sign to inform participants.
    • Clean every one to two hours.
    • For concerts or performances, there should be an at least 5 metre distance between the stage and audience.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
AlexPTY
2021-12-14 13:06
this must come as surprise for some in Thailand leadership, but two vaccine doses won’t protect from Omicron infection, Oxford study finds... few other research show the same. so please define "vaccinated"
image
Shark
2021-12-14 13:32
headlines after NYE: "Major covid19 omicron outbreak after Thai new year celebrations, country back on lock-down"
image
Manu
2021-12-14 14:04
31 minutes ago, Shark said: headlines after NYE: "Major covid19 omicron outbreak after Thai new year celebrations, country back on lock-down" headlines after NYE: "same as before".
Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Bangkok2 hours ago

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha pressures the public to get vaccinated before the New Year
South2 hours ago

Passenger train bombed in Thailand’s Deep South, 3 injured
Events2 hours ago

Thailand’s 16th Annual PropertyGuru Award Winners
Sponsored4 hours ago

Zenithy awarded “Best Boutique Housing Development Phuket.”
advertiseadvertise
Thailand2 hours ago

New Year’s events under “Covid Free” measures, attendees must be vaccinated
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand to reopen Malaysian border crossings under Test & Go in mid-January
Events4 hours ago

The Christmas scene on shiny, sparkly Samui
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand4 hours ago

Airlines want ‘visa waiver’ & no more red zones | Thailand Top Stories
Krabi4 hours ago

No confirmation on whether January 1 re-opening of Maya Bay can go ahead
Video5 hours ago

Thailand Tourist Visa Waivers & Restrictions eased for New Years | GMT
Coronavirus Vaccines5 hours ago

Thailand halves gap between second dose and booster amid Omicron concerns
Southeast Asia5 hours ago

Malaysia donates 283,400 AstraZenaca vaccine doses to Laos
Southeast Asia5 hours ago

Vietnam’s Hanoi Metro faces boycott, lacks of passengers
Tourism5 hours ago

Thai aviation sector calls for visa waiver for international travellers
Coronavirus World6 hours ago

First Omicron death reported in UK, variant now accounts for 40% of London cases
Lithuania: Taking a stand against China
World13 hours ago

Lithuania: Taking a stand against China
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending