Thailand

Thailand to reopen Malaysian border crossings under Test & Go in mid-January

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Stock photo via Wikimedia

Thailand’s land crossings along the Malaysian border will reopen in mid-January under the Test & Go quarantine exemption scheme for fully vaccinated travellers. At its general meeting yesterday, the CCSA approved a measure to set up Test & Go checkpoints at the land crossings in the provinces bordering Malaysia including Songkhla, Yala, Narathiwat, and Satun.

Under the Test & Go scheme, quarantine is exempt for vaccinated travellers from approved countries who pass a RT-PCR Covid-19 test upon arrival. Travellers need to book a SHA+ certified hotel while they wait for their results, which can take up to a day.

Thai and Malaysian authorities still need to negotiate the exact date the scheme will be launched. Relevant agencies in the border provinces also need to prepare for the reopening by ensuring that hotels abide by SHA+ standards and there is a system set up to check vaccine certificates.

Malaysia’s travel restrictions have been tight with limited flights and a mandatory quarantine period, even for fully vaccinated passengers. One Malaysian national living in Thailand told the Thaiger that she had to book flights with layovers in Singapore in order to travel to Kuala Lumpur and back to southern Thailand. Malaysia and Singapore have a Vaccinated Travel Lane agreement.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

Trending