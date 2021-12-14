Events
Thailand’s 16th Annual PropertyGuru Award Winners
Thailand’s 16th annual PropertyGuru Awards has given Sansiri Public Company Limited the Best Developer award while other highly-reputable companies and developers took home other coveted awards. Established in 2005, the PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards originated the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards series, which has expanded over the years to cover 16 dynamic real estate markets, including Australia, the Chinese territories, Japan, India, and Sri Lanka.
PropertyGuru is Southeast Asia’s leading property technology company, and recently held the annual, virtual gala event to recognise Thailand’s best in real estate and development. As the longest-running programme of its kind, the event awarded distinctions to developers, projects and designs in 37 categories. In an article by DD Property, Hari V. Krishnan, Chief Executive Officer of PropertyGuru Group, says The PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards has been working with the industry for 16 years for a reason.
“Developers, architects and designers in Thailand remain as original, creative and inventive as ever, building great homes from sea to summit while market forces rebalance one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic economies. Congratulations to all the recipients of the PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards this year — we celebrate your success.”
Jules Kay, Managing Director of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, says the company believes their programme will inspire property industry leaders to continue to push the boundaries of development and design even through such a difficult time.
“True to their resilient nature, Thai developers will remain steadfast in their vision to produce quality developments no matter the challenges, setting the Gold Standard in real estate.”
The judging process took place under the stringent supervision of HLB Thailand, one of the country’s leading international accounting and advisory ﬁrms.
According to DD Property, here is the list of winners:
Best Developer: Sansiri Public Company
Eastern Seaboard Best Developer: Maneerin Property
Phuket Best Developer: Utopia Corporation Co., Ltd.
Real Estate Personality of the Year: Anuphong Assavabhokhin, vice-chairman and CEO of AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited
This title was decided by the editors of PropertyGuru Property Report Magazine. Under Anuphong’s leadership, the company has endeavoured to “Empower Living,” pioneering world-class product and service innovations; supporting Thai SMEs; and growing its philanthropic initiatives.
“This award will keep us motivated and will be the main impetus for AP to stay on its path to continuous improvement as we go on our mission to create and provide the support that enables people to live and enjoy life on their own terms.”
Best Boutique Developer: Habitat Group Co., Ltd.
Highly Commended: Britloftgroup, Eakphoomsub Development Company Limited, Lucky Living Properties Co., Ltd.
Best Hospitality Developer: Habitat Hospitality Co., Ltd.
Best Breakthrough Developer: Andaman Asset Solution Co., Ltd.
Best Condo Development (Thailand): The Residences at Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok by Siam Sindhorn Co., Ltd.
Best Ultra Luxury Condo Development (Bangkok): The Residences at Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok by Siam Sindhorn Co., Ltd.
Best Mixed Use Development: Sindhorn Village by Siam Sindhorn Co., Ltd.
Best Housing Development (Thailand): Istani Villas by Idea Development
Best Housing Development (Samui): Istani Villas by Idea Development
Best Multi Housing Architectural Design (Upcountry): Istani Villas by Idea Development
Best Luxury Condo Development (Bangkok): Celes Asoke by Lucky Living Properties Co., Ltd.
Highly Commended: The Crest Park Residences by SC Asset Corporation Plc
Best Smart Building Development: Celes Asoke by Lucky Living Properties Co., Ltd.
Highly Commended: Prompt88 by Pattana Property Development
Best Luxury Condo Architectural Design: Celes Asoke by Lucky Living Properties Co., Ltd.
Highly Commended: The Crest Park Residences by SC Asset Corporation Plc
Best Condo Landscape Architectural Design: Oneder Kaset Condo by Eakphoomsub Development Company Limited
Highly Commended: Celes Asoke by Lucky Living Properties Co., Ltd.
Best Commercial Landscape Architectural Design: Government Center: Sustainable Landscape Master Planning by Dhanarak Asset Development Co., Ltd.
Best Luxury Condo Interior Design: Celes Asoke by Lucky Living Properties Co., Ltd.
Highly Commended: The Crest Park Residences by SC Asset Corporation Plc
Best Mid End Condo Development (Bangkok): Holme Ekkamai 22 by S A Future Property Company Limited
Best Affordable Condo Development (Bangkok): Kave TU by Assetwise Public Company Limited
Best Condo Development (Chiang Mai): The Spring Loft by NTS Property Co., Ltd. and Srisiri STT Group Co., Ltd.
Best Housing Development (Bangkok): Grand Britania Wongwaen Ramintra by Britania Public Company Limited
Best Townhome Development (Bangkok): Reseo Home (Ramintra-Jatuchot) by Revo Property
Best Housing Development (Hua Hin): Luxury Home by The Bibury Property Co. Ltd.
Best Hotel Development: Kimpton Kitalay Samui by Choengmon Real Estate Company Limited
Best Wellness Lifestyle Development: Prompt88 Health Land by Pattana Property Development
Best Condo Architectural Design: Holme Ekkamai 22 by S A Future Property Company Limited
Highly Commended: Salaya One by Menam Development Co., Ltd, The Hampton Suites Rayong by Origin Property Public Company Limited
Best Housing Architectural Design (Bangkok): The Glamor Ekkamai – Praditmanutham by Peace and Living Public Company Limited
Highly Commended: Eigen Premium Townhome Pattanakarn by Revo Development
Best Housing Architectural Design (Upcountry): Asongkhai by Ametus Development Co.,Ltd.
Best Multi Housing Architectural Design (Upcountry): Istani Villas by Idea Development
Highly Commended: Maneerin Park (Khaolam) by Maneerin Property
Best Housing Interior Design: Maison Blanche – Sukhumvit 67 by Baan Sasidara Co.,Ltd.
Special Recognition in ESG: Maneerin Property
Special Recognition in Sustainable Design and Construction: Maneerin Property, Habitat Group Co., Ltd.
According to DD Property: “Main awardees from Thailand will compete with country winners from around Asia Pacific for coveted Best in Asia accolades at the 16th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, part of the event series known as PropertyGuru Week in December. The latest editions of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards in Australia, China (Mainland, Hong Kong, and Macau), Greater Niseko (Japan), India, and Sri Lanka will also take place during PropertyGuru Week.”
“The virtual world of the 2021 PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit is also scheduled to open during PropertyGuru Week. The summit, also known as the tech and thought leadership platform of the awards, will touch on topics like the data landscape, accessible data, sustainable development, and data innovation, with high-level speakers joining from Asia to the Americas.”
“The programme will have an exclusive awards reception in 2022, a safe but enjoyable gathering for developers and projects selected as awardees in 2021.”
SOURCE: DD Property
