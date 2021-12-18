Connect with us

New Year’s events reminded of Covid-19 safety and 1 am booze curfew

Neill Fronde

PHOTO: New Year's events can serve booze until 1 am and must follow COvid-19 rules. (via Flickr/Tarik Abdel-Monem)

New Year’s Eve is fast approaching and some big parties have been cleared to proceed, but the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is reminding people that the Covid-19 safety regulations need to be followed still, including the rule that alcohol can only be served until 1 am. The BMA’s public relations page announced that Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang will be following all guidelines for New Year’s countdown events.

Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul and CCSA member Dr Opas Kankavinpong reminded that officials will be enforcing the rules strictly for all venues in Bangkok. Only certified venues with open-air and spacing will be allowed to host New Year’s events and serve alcohol on the traditionally booze-filled holiday.

Restaurants will face the same scrutiny as event venues, and only those following the Covid Free Setting guidelines who have the TSC2+ certification will be allowed to host New Year’s events and serve alcohol. They will be permitted then to sell alcohol and beer until 11 pm only, not very helpful for an event that celebrates midnight.

Another tough requirement is, in order to maintain crowd sizes, large events must give tickets in advance of the celebrations. Walk-ins should not be permitted. For gatherings of under 1,000 people, all attendees are required to be fully vaccinated with 2 doses, though no advanced testing before the event is required.

For the biggest New Year’s countdown events that host over 1,000 people, rules are even tighter. Again, all attendees must be fully vaccinated with at least 2 injections and must take an antigen test kit within 72 hours in advance of the party. Smaller parties are less strict, but must still abide by all Covid-19 regulations and restrictions.

SOURCE: ASEAN Now

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

