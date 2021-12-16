CentralWorld in Bangkok to host a five day New Year’s countdown party

For those who missed one of the biggest countdown events in Bangkok due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CentralWorld is back with a five-day countdown to 2022.

The event, dubbed “centralwOrld BangkOk cOuntdOwn 2022,” will take place at Bangkok’s CentralWorld department store from December 25 to 31 from 8pm to 12:15am daily, according to Central Pattana Public Co. Executive vice-president of the group, Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, stated that the massive mall will become an important landmark in Asia, and that the New Year’s Eve countdown party will represent its lofty goals, complete with 3D fireworks on the big screens.

There will be tight sanitary and universal measures to protect against the virus, such as social distancing, the mandatory wearing of face masks, and temperature screening. Participants must register to enter the event seven days prior by submitting copies of their identification cards, contact information, and proof of two vaccinations.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post