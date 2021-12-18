How did the first Go-Go bar in Thailand start? | Patpong, A Brief History

How did the first Go-Go bar in Thailand start? Patpong is more than just a seedy bar area. It is in fact a puzzle with so many pieces containing unique stories, history and legends. Everyone who has been to Thailand has their own perception regarding Patpong and all it has to offer. Follow Bangkok Pat as he lets you have a deeper look into the world of Patpong.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.