Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

UK and the EU brace for more Omicron-induced closures and restrictions

Tim Newton

Published

 on 

The UK and EU are going into a mild travel panic as borders start to close again and restrictions re-imposed. Last night France imposed a ban on travel to and from the country, except for “travel for compelling reasons”. The only “compelling” exemptions are for French and European travellers returning to France, or UK passengers heading in the other direction.

Back at home, governments are mulling other domestic restrictions.

Additionally, all travellers arriving in France from the UK will need to quarantine for at least 7 days. But this could be just 2 days “if they provide a negative test after arriving in the country”.

French officials are justifying the new restrictions because they’re “faced with the extremely rapid spread of the Omicron variant in the UK”. Meanwhile French health officials are ramping up booster vaccines for their citizens as an additional defence.

French President Emmanuel Macron has accused British PM Boris Johnson of “failing to keep his word on Brexit… the problem with the British government is that it does not do what it says”.

Last night’s deadline, midnight French time, has caused havoc for a number of events as well as thousands of travellers who have had their holiday and travel plans scuppered. This weekend was European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup rugby matches between clubs from the UK and France. For now, they’ve been postponed.

French PM Jean Castex yesterday reported that “the Omicron variant is spreading at lightning speed in Europe and will likely become dominant in France by the start of next year”. He was speaking just hours before the country imposed strict new travel restrictions on those coming from the UK. The UK has so far been the hardest hit in the European region, with nearly 15,000 confirmed Omicron cases out of a total of 93,045 new Covid infections reported yesterday.

France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Russia all figure in the top 10 of daily new cases yesterday.

UK and the EU brace for more Omicron-induced closures and restrictions | News by Thaiger

GRAPH: Worlometers.info

Additional restrictions were also announced in Germany, Ireland and the Netherlands yesterday as Euro governments try to contain the spread of the virulent new Covid strain, named Omicron by the WHO three weeks ago following first confirmed reports in South Africa during November.

In Germany, which reported 48,375 new infections yesterday, the country’s Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said “that the country must prepare for a challenge that we have not yet had in this form”.

In Ireland, where a third of new cases have been detected as the new variant, health officials say they were expecting “to see infections at a rate that is far in excess of anything we have seen to date”.

In the Netherlands, Dutch health experts have called on the country to go into a “strict” lockdown. Netherland’s PM Mark Rutte says Omicron “could be the country’s dominant strain by “as early as January”.

Back in the UK, businesses are voluntarily shutting their doors again, partly to get ahead of the curve and partly because people are limiting their shopping, or cancelling reservations over the new surge of Covid.

Ferhat Dirik, manager of east London’s Mangal 2 restaurant, told CNN that he’d decided to shut a week earlier than planned… “because of lost bookings and the general uncertainty in the air.”

The closures, for real or imagined threats, pose a major new threat to the UK economy and a headache for government, just as they’re heading for the busiest time of the year.

The UK’s Chief Medical Officer, Chris Whitty has advised people “not to mix with others unless absolutely necessary”. And the UK finance minister Rishi Sunak cut short a trip to the US “because of the deteriorating situation back home”.

SOURCE: Reuters, BBC, CNN, Worldometers

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Rookiescot
2021-12-18 13:30
What else are they supposed to do? Let the virus run riot and overwhelm the health care system?
image
Easterneye
2021-12-18 13:40
A full lockdown is needed in the uk like yesterday , but Doris is desperate to cling on to power and we will see it implemented on the 28th after millions have mixed up over the 25/ 26th and it…
Tim Newton

Tim Newton has lived in Thailand since 2012. An Australian, he has worked in the media, principally radio and TV, for 41 years. He has won the Deutsche Welle Award for best radio talk program (public radio Australia), presented over 11,000 radio news bulletins, 3,900 in Thailand alone, hosted 950 daily TV news programs and produced 2,100 videos, TV commercials and documentaries. He also reported for CNN, Deutsche Welle TV, CBC, Australia's ABC TV and Australian radio during the 2018 Cave Rescue and other major stories in Thailand. As founder of The Thaiger in 2016, Tim is the current CEO for company, based in Bangkok.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand46 mins ago

How did the first Go-Go bar in Thailand start? | Patpong, A Brief History
Thailand1 hour ago

New Year’s events reminded of Covid-19 safety and 1 am booze curfew
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

UK and the EU brace for more Omicron-induced closures and restrictions
Sponsored1 day ago

What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
advertiseadvertise
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Moderna finds booster shot effective against Omicron variant
Thailand5 hours ago

The future of digital nomads in Thailand
Crime15 hours ago

Second riot in Krabi Prison sees 14 injuries an massive fire
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket16 hours ago

Peaks Residences structures demolished after illegal building
Singapore17 hours ago

Woman exchanges sex for immigration scam to stay in Singapore
Thailand18 hours ago

Elephant tusks hoped to raise 25 million baht for conservation
Blackpink19 hours ago

Thai K-Pop Star Lisa in top 20 most admired women worldwide
Southeast Asia20 hours ago

Vietnam tightens border restrictions with Cambodia over Omicron fear
Northern Thailand20 hours ago

Security forces sent to Burmese refugee camp in Tak following riot
World20 hours ago

UK records highest daily Covid cases of nearly 90,000
Philippines20 hours ago

Four killed, dozens injured as Typhoon Rai batters central Philippines
Thailand20 hours ago

Prison riot “under control” after hundreds of inmates lashed out over Covid-19 treatment
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending