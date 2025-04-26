6 police officers honoured after Hua Hin aircraft crash

Following a tragic small aircraft accident involving a police air unit, six police officers’ bodies have been transported from Hua Hin Hospital to the Police General Hospital’s forensic institute.

The accident, which occurred near Bo Fai Airport in Hua Hin district, Prachuap Khiri Khan province, resulted in the deaths of five officers and critically injured one, who later succumbed to injuries. The incident was reported yesterday, April 25.

Six vehicles from the Police General Hospital’s transport centre and the Border Patrol Police Division assisted in moving the officers’ bodies. Following their transfer to the forensic institute, the bodies will be taken to Wat Tri Thotsathep Worawihan today, April 26. Parachute police officers stood in line to honour the deceased.

The schedule for today is as follows:

2pm: The bodies will leave the forensic institute.

2.45pm: An honour guard will receive the bodies.

2.50pm: Family members will meet the bodies.

3pm: The bodies and family will arrive at Wat Tri Thotsathep Worawihan.

4pm: water-pouring ceremony

5pm: royal lustral water ceremony

6pm: Funeral chanting ceremony begins.

The personnel office disclosed initial benefits and welfare for the six officers based on their ranks and service years:

Police Colonel Prathan Khieokhum, pilot (level 4) of the police air unit, will receive approximately 2.68 million baht, a promotion to Police General, and a salary increase of up to four levels.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Panthape Maniwatchirangkul, pilot (level 3), will receive about 1.83 million baht and a promotion to Police Lieutenant General.

Police Lieutenant Chaturot Watthanapaisan, pilot (level 1), will receive around 664,000 baht and a promotion to Police Colonel.

Police Lieutenant Thanawat Mekprasertsuk, aviation engineer (level 1), will receive approximately 377,000 baht and a promotion to Police Lieutenant Colonel.

Sergeant Major Prawit Phonhongsar will receive about 1.18 million baht and a promotion to Police Lieutenant.

Police Lance Corporal Jirawat Maksakha, a group chief in the aviation engineering unit, will receive around 300,000 baht and a promotion to Sergeant Major.

All six officers’ relatives will be granted the right to join the police force, reported KhaoSod.