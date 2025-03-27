Thai police arrest Chinese duo for counterfeit cosmetics trade

Thai police arrested a 40 year old Chinese national who had obtained Thai citizenship and a 36 year old Chinese woman for allegedly selling counterfeit cosmetics and medicines. They rented two houses in Bangkok, where over 8,200 illegal items were seized.

Yesterday, March 26, Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, alongside other senior officers, directed a team, including officials from the Food and Drug Administration, to apprehend the suspects.

The operation led to the discovery of 4,928 items, including medicines and herbal products, at a house on Lat Phrao 80 Soi 11, Wang Thonglang district.

Another 3,342 items, consisting of medicines, herbal products, cosmetics, and food, were found at a second house in the same area, totalling 8,270 items seized.

Investigations revealed that the illegal sales were being conducted by C&C Chuntan Co., Ltd, operating from the two residences. A search warrant was obtained from the Criminal Court, which led to the confiscation of these goods.

Both suspects denied knowing the goods were illegal. They admitted to renting the two houses for 26,000 baht (US$765) each and running the business under the name C&C Chuntan Co., Ltd since August last year.

They were involved in repackaging cosmetics, snacks, and over-the-counter medicines to sell to Chinese tour guides and wholesale shops. However, the suspects claimed ignorance of the illegal nature of their products.

The charges against them include selling unregistered and counterfeit medicines and unlicensed herbal products, and cosmetics, reported KhaoSod.

They also face charges for selling cosmetics with misleading labels and those without Thai language labels. The suspects and seized items were handed over to Wang Thonglang Police Station for further legal proceedings.

In similar news, a police team led by Police Major General Noppasilp Poonsawat raided three houses in Bangkok.

The properties, rented by Chinese nationals, were being used to store unregistered drugs and counterfeit medicines worth over 100 million baht (US$2.97 million). Police cautioned that these illegal products posed serious risks if distributed.

