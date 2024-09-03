New hire steals 15,000 baht on first day at Bangkok store

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A thief, posing as a new employee at a convenience store, managed to steal 15,000 baht from the cash register on her first day at work and has since escaped.

The incident took place last Friday, August 30 at approximately 6.28pm in a convenience store on Ramkhamhaeng Soi 190/2, Min Buri, Bangkok.

The thief, 27 year old Nathakarn, was hired as a cashier at the store. She allegedly took the money from the cash register, put it in her trouser pocket, and fled. The theft was reported to the Min Buri Police Station yesterday, September 2, by a representative of the convenience store.

The initial investigation was led by Natthaphon Chuamnuy, Deputy Inspector General (Investigation) at Min Buri Police Station. The case has been registered under the charge of theft of employer’s property at night.

From the investigation, it was discovered that the suspect had applied for the job just one day before committing the theft. On the following day, she requested permission from the store manager to retrieve additional documents for her job application and never returned.

Police are working diligently to track down Nathakarn and are urging anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward.

Further details about the suspect’s background or potential accomplices have not been disclosed. The police are continuing their investigation and hope to make an arrest soon, reported KhaoSod.

“We advise all store owners to be cautious and report any suspicious activities immediately.”

The investigation continues, and updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

