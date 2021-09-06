Thailand
Nakhon Si Thammarat doctor says teenager suffered from cyst, not black magic
Doctors at a southern Thai hospital in Nakhon Si Thammarat operated on a teenager to remove a cyst from her ovary. They want to reassure the public that the cyst just contained hair, bone, teeth, fingernails and an oily material, and the woman did not suffer from black magic, as some residents suspected.
Sichon Hospital director, Dr Arak Wongworachat, posted to Facebook to clarify the situation. He says the 17 year old woman suffered from a dermoid cyst of the ovary, also known as ovarian teratomas, and was not infected with black magic. The doctor says that the woman complained of stomach pains for several days before being rushed to the hospital by family members.
The unnamed woman had a Covid test after being administered to the hospital. She tested negative. Doctors then gave her saline fluid and performed an ultrasound examination. A large growth was then discovered on her ovary, which looked like it was about to rupture, says Dr Arak. He says the woman was immediately sent out to have the cyst operated on. The procedure took around 30 minutes. The bleeding dermoid cyst was 12 centimetres in diameter.
The hospital director went on to say that dermoid cysts can only be treated by surgery. He says surgeons who perform the surgery must be careful not to rupture the cyst or the other tissues might leak out into the stomach and the cyst will come back later.
Dermoid cysts in the ovaries tend to be benign and often contain teeth, bone, and skin glands. They can be found on the face, inside the skull, the lower back, and in the ovaries. The cysts start in fetal development when skin and skin structures become trapped.
For more information on Health Insurance, CLICK HERE.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Nakhon Si Thammarat doctor says teenager suffered from cyst, not black magic
3 northeastern dams set to reach full capacity by November
Monday Covid Update: Provincial totals; Thailand ‘passed its peak’
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Thaiger Bites | Your comments and Feedback | September 6
Pathum Thani shopping centre apologises after overcrowded vaccination event goes viral
Couple shot to death in Nakhon Si Thammarat
3 hunters arrested for allegedly possessing endangered species
Vaccination passport required in Thailand? Phuket Freedom Day | GMT | September 6
25 arrested at Chiang Mai rooftop bar
Covid patients must receive a vaccine dose within 3 months of infection
Proof of vaccination to be required for dine-in service in “dark red” provinces
Tourism ministry wants Thailand fully re-opened, without quarantine, by January
Monday Covid Update: 187 deaths and 13,988 new cases
More protests planned for Bangkok today as activists continue fight to remove PM
No more sandbox: Phuket private sector calls for full re-opening by December 1
Parks, sports fields and other venues allowed to reopen in Bangkok
Phuket Sandbox draws 28,000 travellers, 1.634 billion baht
PM Prayut accused of cash bribes to MPs for censure support
Suvarnabhumi’s ranking plummets in World’s Best Airports index
7 monks receive suspended jail terms, 10,000 baht fines from Chiang Mai court
Study: recovery from Covid-19 gives more immunity than Pfizer
PM Prayut, 5 ministers win votes to beat no-confidence charge
PM Prayut accused of embezzlement in Sinovac vaccine purchases
Phuket extends tight entry restrictions, vaccine required for most
Tourism Minister defends PM’s re-opening plan on day 3 of no-confidence debate
Bangkok, Pattaya, and other destinations still planned to reopen in October
Navy rescued Cambodian man floating at sea for 2 days
80% of condos in Thailand sold to foreigners, 50% China
More anti-government protests in Bangkok today, day 2 of no-confidence debate
Police issue warning over rumoured death of officer who leaked custody killing footage
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Phuket20 hours ago
Phuket Sandbox draws 28,000 travellers, 1.634 billion baht
- Politics4 days ago
PM Prayut accused of cash bribes to MPs for censure support
- Politics2 days ago
PM Prayut, 5 ministers win votes to beat no-confidence charge
- Eastern Thailand2 days ago
Navy rescued Cambodian man floating at sea for 2 days
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok, Pattaya, and other destinations still planned to reopen in October
- Economy3 days ago
80% of condos in Thailand sold to foreigners, 50% China
- Crime4 days ago
Extorted women held in chicken fighting dog kennel by fake police
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok ranked #1 best “workation” city in the world, Phuket #10