Connect with us

Thailand

Nakhon Si Thammarat doctor says teenager suffered from cyst, not black magic

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Sichon Hospital Nakhon Si Thammarat﻿/Facebook

Doctors at a southern Thai hospital in Nakhon Si Thammarat operated on a teenager to remove a cyst from her ovary. They want to reassure the public that the cyst just contained hair, bone, teeth, fingernails and an oily material, and the woman did not suffer from black magic, as some residents suspected.

Sichon Hospital director, Dr Arak Wongworachat, posted to Facebook to clarify the situation. He says the 17 year old woman suffered from a dermoid cyst of the ovary, also known as ovarian teratomas, and was not infected with black magic. The doctor says that the woman complained of stomach pains for several days before being rushed to the hospital by family members.

The unnamed woman had a Covid test after being administered to the hospital. She tested negative. Doctors then gave her saline fluid and performed an ultrasound examination. A large growth was then discovered on her ovary, which looked like it was about to rupture, says Dr Arak. He says the woman was immediately sent out to have the cyst operated on. The procedure took around 30 minutes. The bleeding dermoid cyst was 12 centimetres in diameter.

The hospital director went on to say that dermoid cysts can only be treated by surgery. He says surgeons who perform the surgery must be careful not to rupture the cyst or the other tissues might leak out into the stomach and the cyst will come back later.

Dermoid cysts in the ovaries tend to be benign and often contain teeth, bone, and skin glands. They can be found on the face, inside the skull, the lower back, and in the ovaries. The cysts start in fetal development when skin and skin structures become trapped.

For more information on Health Insurance, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand2 mins ago

Nakhon Si Thammarat doctor says teenager suffered from cyst, not black magic
Thailand45 mins ago

3 northeastern dams set to reach full capacity by November
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Monday Covid Update: Provincial totals; Thailand ‘passed its peak’

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand2 hours ago

Thaiger Bites | Your comments and Feedback | September 6
Thailand2 hours ago

Pathum Thani shopping centre apologises after overcrowded vaccination event goes viral
Thailand3 hours ago

Couple shot to death in Nakhon Si Thammarat
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand4 hours ago

3 hunters arrested for allegedly possessing endangered species
Thailand4 hours ago

Vaccination passport required in Thailand? Phuket Freedom Day | GMT | September 6
Thailand5 hours ago

25 arrested at Chiang Mai rooftop bar
Coronavirus Vaccines6 hours ago

Covid patients must receive a vaccine dose within 3 months of infection
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Proof of vaccination to be required for dine-in service in “dark red” provinces
Tourism7 hours ago

Tourism ministry wants Thailand fully re-opened, without quarantine, by January
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 187 deaths and 13,988 new cases
Protests7 hours ago

More protests planned for Bangkok today as activists continue fight to remove PM
Phuket8 hours ago

No more sandbox: Phuket private sector calls for full re-opening by December 1
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending