Golden eel ‘hooks’ Prachinburi locals with luck-boosting hopes

A golden eel caught the attention of locals in Prachinburi, leading them to believe it would bring good luck and prompting them to keep it. Residents are now flocking to see the eel and hoping to get lucky numbers from it.

Residents reported capturing a gleaming golden eel yesterday, August 8, in the village of Moo 6, Hua Wa Subdistrict, Si Maha Phot District, Prachinburi Province. They have since placed it in a glass tank. The owner believes the eel may bring fortune, hence the decision to keep it.

Upon visiting the site, the house belongs to Phairat Jaikla, a 58 year old contractor. The golden eel is kept in a glass tank alongside common eels. Unlike the other eels, this one is entirely golden, making it quite a spectacle.

Wong Wongwit, a 27 year old worker, was the one who discovered the eel. He set up three to four eel traps near a paddy field. When he checked the traps, he found the golden eel ensnared. Instead of using it for food, he informed his employer, Phairat, who decided to keep the unusual eel in a glass tank.

“The worker caught this eel while setting traps. It looked so unique that we decided to keep it. Maybe it’ll bring us some luck. It looks beautiful, so we’ll try raising it. We just got it today, so we’ll see how to care for it.”

In addition, both the homeowner and the worker plan to use house number 262, Moo 6, in the upcoming lottery draw on August 16, hoping the golden eel’s luck extends to them.

The sighting of the golden eel has caused quite a stir in the community. Locals eagerly visit the house to catch a glimpse of the extraordinary eel and to note down potential lottery numbers, hoping the eel’s golden hue translates to golden fortunes for them.

This event has not only brought excitement to the local community but also highlighted the cultural significance of unique natural occurrences in Thailand. The belief in animals bringing good luck is deeply rooted in Thai culture, often leading to such rare finds being preserved and revered rather than being used for ordinary purposes.