Nakhon Ratchasima student council president commits suicide

A tragic incident occurred involving a 12th-grade student council president in Nakhon Ratchasima province. Yesterday, February 25, Police Lieutenant Thongrat Khiewsanam, an investigating officer from Nang Rong Police Station in Buriram, was informed of a student’s death at a house in Nong Kong subdistrict, Nang Rong district. Upon arrival at the scene, police discovered the student in his school uniform.

Somporn, the student’s uncle, recounted that his nephew was home alone as the student’s father and relatives were in Bangkok. The student’s sister, also in Bangkok, called Somporn when she was unable to reach her brother.

Upon arriving at the house, Somporn looked through the window and discovered that his nephew had taken his own life. He then forced open a window and broke down the door before notifying the police. Somporn admitted he was unaware of any specific reason that might have led to this tragic decision.

A friend of the student, referred to as M (a pseudonym), shared that the student had sent a chat message saying, “I’m drunk to death, come drink with me. I want to die. If I die, will you come to my funeral?” This message was sent twice.

M tried to persuade his friend to visit his house, never expecting him to make such a decision. M also expressed confusion as to why his usually cheerful friend, who enjoyed participating in various activities, would make such a choice.

Neighbour Sureerat Sokul mentioned that the student’s parents were separated, and he lived with his grandmother and father. On February 22, the student and his family went to Bangkok, returning on February 23 because he had to attend school on February 24, reported KhaoSod.

On February 24, Sureerat saw him at around 8pm, and he seemed to be attending school. However, he was later unreachable, and a cousin reported being unable to contact him.

When they went to check on him, they found him dead at home. The cause remains unknown, and police have been informed to investigate further.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.