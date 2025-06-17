EC summons Bhumjaithai over Senate collusion

Executives of the Bhumjaithai Party have expressed concerns that the Election Commission’s decision to summon them over alleged collusion in the Senate election may be an attempt to dissolve the party.

Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed yesterday, June 16, that he is among the key figures called by the Election Commission (EC) to answer allegations of collusion linked to the Senate election process of the previous year. He characterised this action as “political” but assured that it does not indicate a split within the coalition.

Amidst reports that senior party members were contacted by the EC, Anutin, who also serves as Interior Minister, clarified that he is the prominent party figure in question, and that the summons was delivered to his residence in Buriram. He said that he has not been provided with specific details regarding his alleged involvement in vote-rigging but stated his intention to seek legal counsel and fully cooperate with the EC.

Anutin is reportedly part of a group of 20 individuals recently summoned by the election authority. This group includes Bhumjaithai patriarch Newin Chidchob, party Secretary General Chaichanok Chidchob, Deputy Secretary General Jeseth Thaised, and two MPs from Ang Thong, Koravee and Paradorn Prissanananthakul. This latest development reportedly raises the total number of people summoned by the EC to 164.

When questioned about whether the summoning of high-profile party members indicates issues of unity within the coalition, Anutin rejected the notion.

“But if you ask whether it’s political, I believe it is. As for who it came from or how it began, people in political circles already know … except that we can’t speak openly about it.”

The Bhumjaithai leader emphasised that the party will rely on legal avenues to address the situation, asserting confidence that no wrongdoing has occurred, reported Bangkok Post.

Anutin also dismissed rumours about losing his role as Interior Minister. Meanwhile, Koravee confirmed yesterday that both he and Paradorn received similar summons from the EC, with letters identical except for their names.

Koravee indicated plans to bring up the matter at a party meeting, as the investigation seems to focus on the party collectively rather than on individual members.