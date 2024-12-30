Thai woman allegedly drugged and robbed by Bangkok taxi driver

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 13:50, 30 December 2024| Updated: 13:50, 30 December 2024
300 2 minutes read
Thai woman allegedly drugged and robbed by Bangkok taxi driver
Photo via DailyNews

A female Thai tour guide accused a taxi driver of drugging and robbing her during a trip from Soi Sukhumvit 11 to Soi Sukhumvit 81 in Bangkok on December 26.

The 47 year old Thai woman, Angkana “Oil” Rungpaisarn, sought help from the non-profit organisation Saimai Survive after she woke up on the roadside with injuries across her body and valuables missing. The amount of her losses has not been disclosed to the public.

Advertisements

Oil explained that she had been drinking alcohol with her friends at a bar in Soi Sukhumvit 11. She consumed five to six small bottles of beer before the bar closed at around 3am. She could only remember getting into a taxi outside the bar and could not recall what had happened afterwards.

Oil believes that the taxi driver must have drugged her and stolen all of her valuables, so she filed a complaint at Phra Kanong Police Station and Lumpini Police Station.

Related news

However, officers from both stations rejected her complaint and shifted responsibility between the involved parties. In desperation, Oil reached out to Saimai Survive for assistance.

The motorcycle taxi rider who encountered Oil the next morning, December 27, 30 year old Somphon Khemphet, told DailyNews that he saw Oil leaning against a traffic fence outside an apartment in Soi Sukhumvit 81 at around 7am.

Female Thai tour guide drugged and robbed
Photo via Channel 7

Suspect at large

Advertisements

Somphon said he recognised Oil, as he previously provided a service to her, so he approached her to offer assistance. He noticed bloody wounds and bruises on her face and offered to take her to a hospital.

However, Oil was disoriented and asked him to take her to her condominium at the end of the Soi instead of the hospital. She told him that she had a severe headache. Somphon also suspected that she was sexually assaulted.

Bangkok taxi driver allegedly drug rob passenger
Photo via DailyNews

Saimai Survive founder, Ekkaphop Lueangprasert, accompanied Oil to Phra Kanong Police Station, supervised the area where the crime took place, and later handed the case over to the Investigation Division of the Metropolitan Police Bureau.

Ekkaphop later revealed to DailyNews that police checked Oil’s phone signal and found it near a popular electronics market in Bangkok, known as Suea Pa Market. Officers suspect that the thief may have already sold Oil’s mobile phone at the market.

Thai woman allegedly drugged and robbed by taxi driver
Photo via DailyNews

According to Ekkaphop, police are reviewing security footage along the route. The taxi driver remains a suspect, but he will be summoned if it is found that he took longer than 20 minutes to drive Oil from Sukhumvit 11 to Sukhumvit 81.

Latest Thailand News
Where to celebrate New Year in Koh Samui 2025 Events

Where to celebrate New Year in Koh Samui 2025

2 hours ago
1 million baht to compensate families of Khao San Road hotel fire victims Bangkok News

1 million baht to compensate families of Khao San Road hotel fire victims

2 hours ago
Social media pressure leads to arrest of minibus driver in rape case Crime News

Social media pressure leads to arrest of minibus driver in rape case

3 hours ago
Thai woman allegedly drugged and robbed by Bangkok taxi driver Bangkok News

Thai woman allegedly drugged and robbed by Bangkok taxi driver

4 hours ago
NACC denies lobbying claims in Thaksin hospital case investigation Politics News

NACC denies lobbying claims in Thaksin hospital case investigation

4 hours ago
Russian man arrested for rampage and knife attack at Phuket hotel Crime News

Russian man arrested for rampage and knife attack at Phuket hotel

4 hours ago
Giant king cobra caught in fish trap excites Songkhla locals Thailand News

Giant king cobra caught in fish trap excites Songkhla locals

4 hours ago
Thailand imposes stricter penalties for unpaid tolls Thai Law News

Thailand imposes stricter penalties for unpaid tolls

4 hours ago
Two Chalong Pier boat operators test positive for methamphetamine Phuket News

Two Chalong Pier boat operators test positive for methamphetamine

4 hours ago
Five killed in Prachinburi factory concrete slab collapse Thailand News

Five killed in Prachinburi factory concrete slab collapse

4 hours ago
Man dies in motorcycle crash with roadside bin, daughter devastated Road deaths

Man dies in motorcycle crash with roadside bin, daughter devastated

6 hours ago
The Phuket southern shift: More than just real estate Phuket Travel

The Phuket southern shift: More than just real estate

6 hours ago
Thai man arrested for stabbing Danish tourist in Patong Crime News

Thai man arrested for stabbing Danish tourist in Patong

6 hours ago
South Korean man missing after boat capsizes near Koh Pha Ngan Crime News

South Korean man missing after boat capsizes near Koh Pha Ngan

6 hours ago
Young man arrested in Bangkok with modified gun after police chase Bangkok News

Young man arrested in Bangkok with modified gun after police chase

6 hours ago
Security guard in Ayutthaya injures colleagues in knife attack Crime News

Security guard in Ayutthaya injures colleagues in knife attack

7 hours ago
Van drivers&#8217; feud in Sattahip leaves one injured amid passenger poaching row Crime News

Van drivers’ feud in Sattahip leaves one injured amid passenger poaching row

7 hours ago
3 foreigners killed in fire at Khao San Road hotel in Bangkok Bangkok News

3 foreigners killed in fire at Khao San Road hotel in Bangkok

7 hours ago
Phuket man demands justice after brutal attack on mother and girlfriend Crime News

Phuket man demands justice after brutal attack on mother and girlfriend

7 hours ago
Endangered animal smuggling ring busted at Chatuchak Market Crime News

Endangered animal smuggling ring busted at Chatuchak Market

7 hours ago
Tourist bus crash in Chumphon injures 17 after driver distraction Road deaths

Tourist bus crash in Chumphon injures 17 after driver distraction

8 hours ago
Teen dies in tragic gun accident in Samut Prakan Thailand News

Teen dies in tragic gun accident in Samut Prakan

8 hours ago
Monk killed, driver injured in Rayong lorry-car collision Road deaths

Monk killed, driver injured in Rayong lorry-car collision

8 hours ago
Passenger bus from Bangkok to Chiang Mai catches fire, no injuries Road deaths

Passenger bus from Bangkok to Chiang Mai catches fire, no injuries

8 hours ago
Cold air from China chills Thailand, heavy rain hits south Thailand News

Cold air from China chills Thailand, heavy rain hits south

8 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

NACC denies lobbying claims in Thaksin hospital case investigation

NACC denies lobbying claims in Thaksin hospital case investigation

Published: 13:42, 30 December 2024
Thailand video news | A flight from Bangkok to Seoul has become the most deadly crash in Korea’s history, Vietnam sentences 27 to death in major drug trafficking case

Thailand video news | A flight from Bangkok to Seoul has become the most deadly crash in Korea’s history, Vietnam sentences 27 to death in major drug trafficking case

Published: 13:38, 30 December 2024
Russian man arrested for rampage and knife attack at Phuket hotel

Russian man arrested for rampage and knife attack at Phuket hotel

Published: 13:23, 30 December 2024
Giant king cobra caught in fish trap excites Songkhla locals

Giant king cobra caught in fish trap excites Songkhla locals

Published: 13:23, 30 December 2024
Check Also
Close