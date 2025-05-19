Mysterious blaze engulfs BMW X3 in Chon Buri home

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

At 7.30pm yesterday, May 18, police from Mueang Chon Buri Police Station responded to a report of a mysterious fire engulfing a luxury car within a residence in village 1, Nong Mai Daeng subdistrict, Mueang district, Chon Buri province.

Firefighters, along with two fire engines and the Trai Khunatham rescue team, were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, a BMW X3 with the license plate 9 กล 7928 Bangkok was found engulfed in flames.

The fire originated from the engine compartment and spread throughout the vehicle. Firefighters took over half an hour to extinguish the flames, pulling the vehicle out of the premises to ensure it was completely doused.

The owner of the house, identified as Rieng, explained that the car belonged to his son, who was out at the time. He and his wife were the only ones present at home.

The vehicle, running solely on diesel, caught fire while he was resting. Observing the blaze spreading from the engine to the interior, he, along with neighbours, attempted to extinguish the flames with water, but their efforts were futile. They promptly alerted the fire department for assistance.

Police are set to involve forensic experts to determine the cause of the fire, which will aid in further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, a luxury Mini Cooper caught fire and was completely destroyed this morning near Soi Thonglor 20 in Bangkok’s Watthana district.

The blaze erupted in front of the Kasikorn Bank branch on Sukhumvit 55, causing panic among nearby witnesses.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Sitthichai Jumprom from Thonglor Police Station responded promptly after receiving the fire report at 10.40am.

Eyewitnesses saw thick smoke rising from the parked car before flames rapidly consumed it. Bank staff tried to put out the fire with handheld extinguishers, but the flames intensified.

Officials from the Watthana District Office arrived with a water truck and fought the fire for 15 minutes until it was extinguished. Despite their efforts, the vehicle was completely destroyed.

