Lightning strike in Udon Thani claims two lives

A lightning strike in Baan Chaelae, Kumpawapi district, Udon Thani province, has resulted in the deaths of two men.

The incident occurred as they were constructing a fish-trapping raft. Emergency services faced challenging conditions to retrieve the bodies amidst severe rainstorms.

On May 17, heavy rain and lightning hit the region, leading to the deaths of 68 year old Wirun Songkram and 46 year old Thanawut Bamphensilp. Phuthanet Nabun, a volunteer from the Prachapatthana Dhamma Foundation in Kumpawapi, reported that amidst the harsh weather, they received instructions from Kumpawapi Hospital about the lightning fatalities near the source of Nong Han Lake in Baan Nong Waeng Tai.

The journey to the site was hindered by heavy rain and flooded routes. Upon arrival, one body had been brought ashore by relatives, while the other remained on a raft in the lake.

The rescue team braved the storm, rowing through the rain to retrieve the second body. As they reached the shore, their boat capsized, complicating the retrieval process further.

At the funeral of Wirun in Ban Mueang Phruek, Kumpawapi district, a sombre atmosphere prevailed. Relatives and locals gathered to support his grieving wife, who was present during the tragic event and was found lying silently by the coffin, overcome with emotion.

Pairee, a 75 year old relative, recounted that the deceased and his wife had left their home to construct a fish-trapping raft, hoping to catch fish during the rainy season. While the wife waited on the shore, lightning struck the men as they worked in the lake.

In Baan Khon Sai, Ku Kaeo district, the funeral rites for Thanawut were underway, with many locals attending. His family decided on a prompt cremation due to the unnatural circumstances of his death, in line with local customs.

Rinna, Thanawut’s 43 year old sister, shared her disbelief at the sudden loss. Her brother, a bachelor, lived with her and her niece. She expressed her sorrow, wishing he could return to them, reported KhaoSod.