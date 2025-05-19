Indian man found dead after going missing from Koh Samet resort

Victim has rubbish bag and belt bag tied tightly around his neck

Petch Petpailin
4 hours ago
Last Updated: Monday, May 19, 2025
Indian man found dead after going missing from Koh Samet resort
Photo via Facebook/ มติเพรส Online

Local fishermen discovered the body of an Indian man in the sea off the eastern province of Rayong on Saturday, May 17, three days after he had disappeared from a resort on Koh Samet.

Officers from Phe Police Station had earlier received a report of a missing Indian national, 49 year old Kakumanu, from a resort on Koh Samet. Resort staff had attempted to contact and search for the guest but found no trace of him.

It remains unclear whether the Indian man arrived at the resort alone or had met any people during his stay, as the resort did not disclose this information to the public.

Three days after the missing person report was filed, local fishermen discovered the decomposing body of a foreign man lodged in a rocky crevice at Ao Som (Orange Bay), near Wong Duean Beach in the Phe district of Rayong.

Police confirmed the deceased was Kakumanu. He was found wearing a T-shirt and black shorts and was believed to have died at least two days before the discovery.

Indian man body floating off Rayong sea
Photo via Facebook/ มติเพรส Online

According to a report from the Sawang Porn Kuson Rayong Rescue Foundation, a black rubbish bag was tightly wrapped around his neck, along with a belt bag that was tied around it. The belt bag was torn, and no belongings or identification documents were found inside.

The circumstances led police to suspect foul play, prompting them to launch a murder investigation. Officers believe the motive could be theft, personal conflict, or a business-related dispute.

Missing Indian found dead
Photo via Facebook/ KhunTar Pysee

According to Amarin TV, investigators are also considering the possibility that the victim may have been involved in a conflict in his home country that resulted in his murder in Thailand. Police are examining his occupation and any criminal history to identify potential motives.

Nonetheless, police stated they would notify the victim’s family of the tragic news and question them about any possibility that he may have taken his own life.

Indian man suspected of being murdered
Photo via Facebook/ หมอข่าว ออนไลน์

Photo via Facebook/ หมอข่าว ออนไลน์

In a separate incident, police in the central province of Kanchanaburi received a missing person report last week regarding a Thai DJ and party entertainer who lost contact with his girlfriend around 5am on May 4, after finishing work at a nightclub.

Tragically, the man’s body was later discovered in a remote forest area, with his arms and legs bound. He is suspected to have been kidnapped and murdered due to a secret relationship with the girlfriend of a prominent drug dealer. Investigations into that case are ongoing.

