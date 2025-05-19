Indian man found dead after going missing from Koh Samet resort

Local fishermen discovered the body of an Indian man in the sea off the eastern province of Rayong on Saturday, May 17, three days after he had disappeared from a resort on Koh Samet.

Officers from Phe Police Station had earlier received a report of a missing Indian national, 49 year old Kakumanu, from a resort on Koh Samet. Resort staff had attempted to contact and search for the guest but found no trace of him.

It remains unclear whether the Indian man arrived at the resort alone or had met any people during his stay, as the resort did not disclose this information to the public.

Three days after the missing person report was filed, local fishermen discovered the decomposing body of a foreign man lodged in a rocky crevice at Ao Som (Orange Bay), near Wong Duean Beach in the Phe district of Rayong.

Police confirmed the deceased was Kakumanu. He was found wearing a T-shirt and black shorts and was believed to have died at least two days before the discovery.

According to a report from the Sawang Porn Kuson Rayong Rescue Foundation, a black rubbish bag was tightly wrapped around his neck, along with a belt bag that was tied around it. The belt bag was torn, and no belongings or identification documents were found inside.

The circumstances led police to suspect foul play, prompting them to launch a murder investigation. Officers believe the motive could be theft, personal conflict, or a business-related dispute.

According to Amarin TV, investigators are also considering the possibility that the victim may have been involved in a conflict in his home country that resulted in his murder in Thailand. Police are examining his occupation and any criminal history to identify potential motives.

Nonetheless, police stated they would notify the victim’s family of the tragic news and question them about any possibility that he may have taken his own life.

Photo via Facebook/ หมอข่าว ออนไลน์

