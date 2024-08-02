Municipal worker in Ratchaburi wins 12 million baht lottery prize

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A municipal employee from Ratchaburi unexpectedly became a millionaire after buying random lottery tickets and winning a significant prize.

Varanya won 12 million baht yesterday, August 1, from two first-prize lottery tickets, fulfilling a dream inspired by a mystical vision.

The lottery draw yesterday revealed the winning number 407041. Nott, the representative from Lottery Plus, announced live that there were eight first-prize winners. Among them was Varanya, who had purchased two tickets with the winning number, securing her a total of 12 million baht.

Nott called Varanya to inform her of the win. Varanya works as a municipal employee in the Prasatsit subdistrict, Damnoen Saduak district, Ratchaburi province. When reporters visited her home, they found 32 year old Varanya with her husband, who also works in the municipal engineering department. The family was in a state of shock and excitement.

Varanya recounted her experience to the press. She bought the winning tickets on July 26 at around 5.14pm by randomly selecting a set of three tickets. The winning tickets were among these, with numbers 407041 and 984459. She also bought additional tickets with numbers 584129, 328064, and 856246, hoping to increase her chances.

Varanya dreamt of a large green Naga (a mythical serpent) curling up and approaching her yesterday morning at around 5.30am. Later in the day, she saw a TikTok video featuring a construction site at Wat Pa Thammavivek in Nong Bua Lamphu province, where a green and a white Naga statue stood in front of the temple. This mirrored her dream, prompting her to donate 199 baht to the temple and vow to contribute 1 million baht if she won the first prize.

Additional wins

Varanya’s luck didn’t stop there. She also won a two-digit prize and two barbecue sets. The real surprise came when Nott from Lottery Plus called to confirm her first-prize win. Initially, Varanya was sceptical, fearing a scam.

However, after Nott repeated the news, she realised it was true. Overwhelmed with joy, she shared the news with her equally astonished husband.

“When Nott confirmed I had won, my ears went numb, and I started to feel faint. My husband had to support me. Our colleagues helped us stay calm, but we were all in shock.”

The couple returned home to await their prize from Lottery Plus. Varanya plans to honour her promise and donate 1 million baht to the temple to help construct the temple hall. She also intends to use the remaining money to pay off debts, save for her children’s future, and support her family, reported KhaoSod.