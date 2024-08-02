Thailand Video News | Thailand’s $14 Billion Handout Scheme Faces Initial Hurdles, Dutch Teenager Falls to Death from Cliff in Krabi

In this Thailand video needs, Alex and Jay delve into the news stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia countries. The video highlights several pressing issues, including Thailand’s $14 billion handout scheme encountering initial hurdles, the tragic fall of a Dutch teenager from a cliff in Krabi, and the arrest of a Japanese man for attempted rape in Bangkok. Additionally, it addresses the regrets of a Thai man over his career choice compared to his higher-earning peers, a hefty fine imposed on a Chinese-owned factory for water contamination, and the arrest of Thai thieves for stealing cannabis plants. Furthermore, it reports on Indonesia’s new law legalizing first-trimester abortions for rape victims and Myanmar’s military regime extending the state of emergency amid ongoing civil conflict.

Thailand’s $14 Billion Handout Scheme Faces Initial Hurdles

Thailand’s $14 billion handout scheme faced early issues as millions rushed to register, crashing the system. By early afternoon, 10.5 million had applied, but many struggled with access and passcode issues. The government aims to stimulate the economy with a 10,000 baht ($282) “digital wallet” for most citizens, despite funding delays and criticism. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin acknowledged initial problems but remains optimistic. The scheme, set to launch in two months, expects to boost economic growth by 1.2-1.8 percentage points next year, targeting regional economic activity outside cities.

Dutch Teenager Falls to Death from Cliff in Krabi

An 18-year-old Dutch teenager, Tim Bakker, fell to his death from the Ngon Nak Nature Trail viewpoint in Krabi, Thailand. On July 31, while trekking with his parents, Bakker felt exhausted and stayed behind at Nak Waterfall. When his parents returned, they couldn’t find him. Rangers searched overnight and resumed on August 1, eventually locating his body beneath the cliff using phone signals and drones. It’s believed Bakker slipped while enjoying the view. Ngon Nak Mountain is a popular tourist spot known for its scenic views and tranquil forest atmosphere.

Japanese Man Arrested for Attempted Rape of Drunk Thai Woman

A Japanese man, Nichimura, was arrested for attempting to rape a drunk Thai woman at Royal City Avenue (RCA) in Bangkok on July 28. The victim and her boyfriend reported the incident to Makkasan Police, supported by CCTV footage. The victim, intoxicated and waiting for her boyfriend, was approached by Nichimura, who inappropriately touched her and tried to carry her away in a taxi. The boyfriend intervened via phone, leading to her being left on RCA Road. Nichimura claimed he intended to help her but later admitted to inappropriate actions while drunk. He was charged with sexual assault and detaining another person, granted bail at 50,000 baht, and had his passport seized pending prosecution.

Thai Man Regrets Career Choice as Peers Earn Higher Salaries

A 28-year-old Thai man expressed regret on social media over his career choice of a government job with an 18,000 baht salary, compared to his university peers in the private sector earning up to 100,000 baht. He shared his frustrations about the financial disparity and uncertainty of switching sectors. Netizens offered support, emphasizing the differences in job security and benefits between sectors, advising him to focus on self-improvement and gradual progress. Suggestions included further education or training to enhance qualifications, potentially leading to better opportunities within the public or private sector.

Chinese-Owned Factory Fined 1.8 Billion Baht for Water Contamination

The Chachoengsao Provincial Court fined THH Moly Processing Company, a Chinese-owned factory, 1.8 billion baht for contaminating the Jone Reservoir in Chachoengsao, Thailand. In 2019, 2 million cubic meters of reservoir water were found tainted with toxic substances, making it unusable for local consumption and agriculture. An investigation linked the factory to the pollution. The Pollution Control Department sued the company in 2022, and the court ordered the compensation to be divided among four government departments. Efforts are underway to expedite the reservoir’s recovery to benefit over a thousand local households.

Thai Thieves Arrested for Stealing Cannabis Plants

Police arrested four Thai individuals for stealing cannabis plants from a farm in Nakhon Phanom to start their own cannabis business. The farm owner reported the theft of plants valued at 30,000 to 40,000 baht, along with other cannabis species, fertilizer, and tools. The suspects, aged 26, 18, and two 16-year-olds, were identified through security footage and apprehended at a house in Mueang Nakhon Phanom district. Police discovered a small cannabis plot, 30 plants, and equipment worth over 500,000 baht. The suspects admitted to stealing from multiple farms to pursue their dream of running a cannabis farm. They face charges of night-time theft, with penalties of 1-5 years imprisonment and fines of 20,000-100,000 baht.

Indonesia Legalizes First-Trimester Abortions for Rape Victims

Indonesia has revised its health law, allowing first-trimester abortions for rape victims and in medical emergencies. President Joko Widodo signed Government Regulation Number 28 of 2024 on July 26, extending the legal abortion window in rape cases from six to 14 weeks. The law, available on the State Secretariat Ministry’s website, permits abortions with the pregnant woman’s consent and, for married women, the husband’s consent—except in rape cases. This change addresses calls from women’s rights activists and healthcare practitioners, aiming to reduce Indonesia’s high maternal mortality rate. The law also introduces tobacco and e-cigarette sales restrictions, primary healthcare integration, and measures to control unhealthy food consumption.

Myanmar’s Military Regime Extends State of Emergency Amid Civil War

Myanmar’s military regime extended the state of emergency by six months, needing more time to prepare for elections. The emergency began when the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s government in February 2021. The regime now controls less than half the country, facing strong resistance from ethnic militias and opposition forces. The U.S. criticized the extension, urging the regime to end violence and engage with all stakeholders for a democratic future. The extension was approved by the National Defense and Security Council, with plans for elections seen as a way to legitimize military rule, despite criticisms of fairness.