What to do in Bangkok this weekend (August 2 to 4)

Image via mangoartfestival.com

The one tricky part about weekends is figuring out how to spend your time, especially in a city like Bangkok when there’s always something going on. But don’t worry, that’s what we’re here for! Whether you want to munch on delicious food, hunt for great deals while shopping, discover new places, or let loose at a party, here are the best things to do in Bangkok this weekend.

For Mother’s Day, check out our article on where to dine this Mother’s Day in Bangkok.

Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (August 2 to 4)

Mother’s Day Celebrations by the Chao Phraya River at Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers

When: Friday, August 9 to Monday, August 12

Where: Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers, 2 Charoen Krung 30, Bang Rak

How much:

Feast Restaurant: 990++ THB (International Lunch Buffet) / 1,800++ (BBQ Seafood Dinner) / 2,500 net per person (Sunday Brunch)

Giorgio’s Italian Restaurant: 1,988++ THB per set

Thara Thong: 1,988++ THB for 2 persons / 3,7976++ THB for 4 persons

This weekend is the perfect time to honour the amazing women in our lives: our mothers. What better setting than the beautiful Chao Phraya River at the Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers to express our love? The hotel has arranged a variety of exclusive experiences just for this occasion. If you want to treat your mum to a lavish meal, visit Feast Restaurant, where you can enjoy an extravagant international buffet. In celebration of Mother’s Day, they’re offering a special deal: for every four guests, only three need to pay during lunch, BBQ dinner, and Sunday Brunch.

Prefer to take her out for a special Italian dinner? Then Giorgi’s Italian Restaurant is the perfect option. The talented chefs there have crafted a delightful sharing set menu that’s packed with genuine Italian flavours, such as marinated scallops with olive oil sorbet, Black Angus beef tenderloin, and chilled white chocolate Bavarois for dessert.

But If your mum enjoys traditional Thai cuisine, check out Thara Thong. They serve an excellent set menu featuring some of Thailand’s best dishes like Tom Yum Goong (spicy shrimp soup), stir-fried chicken with cashew nuts, pomelo salad, and coconut ice cream. Plus, you can watch Thai cultural performances like ‘Khon’ or Masked Dance Drama while enjoying your food.

The Mother’s Day Celebrations are available between Friday, August 9 and Monday, August 12. For more information and to book now, please visit https://shorturl.at/niBsl, call 02 266 0123, or email RoyalOrchid@sheraton.com

Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers is located by the Chao Phraya River, opposite ICONSIAM, and easily accessible by public transportation. The hotel shuttle boat service is available, departing from the hotel to Saphan Taksin Pier and ICONSIAM Pier every 30 minutes daily.

Weekly live sports schedule and Friday Football Free Flow at The Clubhouse Bangkok

When: Daily, 09.30 to 00.00. Sports screenings depend on game schedules.

Where: The Clubhouse Bangkok, 21/1-3 Soi Sukhumvit 23

Good vibes, tasty food, and fun company is the recipe for a fun weekend, especially when you throw in your favourite sports. The Clubhouse Bangkok is the perfect spot for this. As Bangkok’s premier sports bar, they’re always showing a ton of sporting events. This weekend, you can tune in for the Olympic Games, WWE Summerslam, MotoGP, Scottish Premiership, Football Friendlies, NRL, AFL – Aussie Rules, and Cricket. With loads of HD TVs and Sony HD projectors across two floors, you’ll catch every moment perfectly.

You can chill inside their air-conditioned bar or relax on the terrace while munching on their famous clubhouse wraps or delicious burgers. Don’t forget to grab a bottle of beer or a glass of wine to go with it! If you’re into football, check out the Friday Football Free Flow deal for only 575 THB. It gives you two hours of unlimited Singha beer, house spirits, and wines while you watch AFL and NRL games.

Got friends with you? Head up to The Clubhouse Bangkok’s upstairs lounge for a game of darts! Plus, if you need a spot for meetings or special events with your crew, you can book that lounge too.

For the latest updates and sports event schedules, visit The Clubhouse Bangkok’s Facebook page.

Yankii Karaoke Nights at Yankii Robatayaki & Bar

When: Friday, August 2, from 20.00

Where: Yankii Robatayaki & Bar, Skyview Hotel Bangkok, 12 Sukhumvit 24 Alley

Start your weekend right by singing your heart out at Yankii Karaoke Night this Friday! You could even win a bottle of sake if you give the best performance. That’s right—Yankii Robatayaki & Bar is kicking off its very first weekly Karaoke Night, hosted by Madame Rouge. Moreover, enjoy free drinks from 20.00 to 21.00!

From Disco to Disco: Vol 5 at W Bangkok

When: Saturday, August 3, from 20.00

Where: W Lounge, W Bangkok, 106 N Sathon Rd, Silom, Bang Rak

How much: Start from 400 THB (Early Bird) per person, including one welcome drink

From Disco to Disco is returning for its fifth volume at W Bangkok this Saturday! Bring your best buddies, throw on those sparkly outfits and bell-bottoms, grab a drink, and hit the dance floor.

SoulFood, GoodLife Sustainable Lifestyle Market at The Corner House

When: Saturday, August 3 to Sunday, August 4, from 10.00 to 22.00

Where: The Corner House Bangkok, 951, Chai Phatthanasilp, 35 Charoen Krung Road, Talat Noi

Sustainability and art combined? How cool is that! Head over to The Corner House this weekend for one of the most artsy markets of the year: SoulFood, GoodLife Sustainable Lifestyle Market. The historic spot will be filled with creatively upcycled fashion pieces created by local artisans and designers. Plus, you can treat your taste buds to delicious plant-based dishes like vegan crème brûlée, Thai tea toast, and many other tasty snacks from nearly 20 different vegan vendors from Bangkok and beyond.

There will be creative workshops, too, where you can try freewriting, make your own clean vegan makeup powder, arrange eco-friendly flowers, join a chef’s table focused on sustainable mushrooms, and so much more.

Urban Collectibles by Mango Art Festival at Public House

When: Friday, August 2 to Sunday, August 4

Where: Public House Bangkok, 249 Soi Sukhumvit 31

How much: Free entry

Are you an urban art fan? If yes, then the Mango Art Festival at Public House Bangkok is the best thing to do for you this weekend. Over a hundred artists, both local and international, are bringing their street and urban artworks. You’ll find everything from paintings and exclusive prints to sculptures and cool art toys. Additionally, since Friday is the big opening night, a DJ lineup are ready to fill the exhibition with beats from 18.00 to 22.00 while you enjoy drinks provided by James Connect.

If you want to see your favourite singers and bands live, take a look at our updated list of concerts in Bangkok in 2024.